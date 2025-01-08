Aberdeen woman, 42, arrested and charged after cocaine and heroin found in vehicle search

An Aberdeen woman has been arrested and charged after cocaine and heroin were found during a vehicle search.

The 42-year-old is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after £11,500 worth of drugs were seized, together with a “three-figure sum of cash”.

Police officers stopped a person on Clarke Street, in Middlefield, at about 8.20pm on Tuesday, where the arrest was made.

Detective Constable Lindsay Hellings, of Police Scotland, said the recovery “underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious and organised crime strategy”.

Anyone who has concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area can contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.