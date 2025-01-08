Brutal carjackers admit putting Inverness chocolate shop owner in intensive care

Two thugs have admitted putting an Inverness shop owner in intensive care for 10 days after a brutal carjacking a year ago.

Callum Ross, 19, and Matthew Bell, 24, flagged down a van driven by Lucas Story on the morning of December 19 2023, claiming they wanted a lift.

After Mr Story refused and drove off, a beer can was thrown at his vehicle on Merlewood Road, where he stopped to check for any damage.

Ross and Bell then unleashed a savage attack on the 71-year-old chocolatier, telling him, “We are going to take the van” before repeatedly punching his head.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Inverness Sheriff Court that the stricken victim “reached for his mobile phone to call the police but it was taken from him”.

The prosecutor added: “Mr Story attempted to get back into his van to make good his escape but the van keys were taken from him.

“He then felt himself being repeatedly struck to the back of his legs, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He attempted to get back up using a fence to hold on to, however was unable to get to his van.”

Bell then got into the van and started the engine but the courageous Mr Story managed to get back up and got onto the bonnet of his vehicle to prevent Bell from stealing it.

‘He was hurt and lying on the ground’

However, Bell drove the van a short distance before applying the brakes and causing Mr Story to slide off.

Mrs Gair explained: “He was hurt and lying on the ground and observed Ross leave the van and run away before Bell tried to reverse the van back up the road, but, he was unable to get it into gear and ran away.”

A witness saw the violent ordeal unfolding and phoned the police.

Officers searched the area while Mr Story was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The court heard he was admitted for 13 days, had several surgeries – with more likely to be required – and was no longer able to work in his Story Chocolates shop at the Victorian Market.

Around 9.35am, Bell was found hiding under a bush in the Ness Islands.

A jacket he had worn at the crime scene and later discarded was also recovered.

Ross tried to evade capture by fleeing across the ice-cold river.

He had to be rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service from a mound in the water.

Police saw him discarding a phone, a bank card, and a white powder into the river.

Ross was also heard making various threats to officers.

Mrs Gair said he had to be taken to Raigmore Hospital where he was treated for hypothermia.

Date set for pair’s sentencing

The pair of thugs both pled guilty to charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life, permanent disfigurement, and impairment, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Bell’s defence agent David Patterson and the legal representative for Ross, Marc Dickson, asked for background reports on their clients to be produced before they were sentenced.

Sheriff Sara Matheson remanded Ross, a detainee at Polmont Young Offender’s Institution, and Bell, of Benula Road, Inverness, had his bail continued.

Both men will learn of their punishment next month on February 18.

