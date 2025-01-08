Fire crews battle blaze at Chapelton construction site

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a construction site at Chapelton of Elsick this afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service first received reports of multiple buildings on fire just after noon on Wednesday, January 8.

It occurred at a construction site where multiple houses were being built as part of a new estate along Greenlaw Road in Chapelton, near Newtonhill.

A fireman at the scene told The P&J that the buildings involved were “still in the process of being built”.

Fire crews dispatched to the scene included four fire appliances and the height vehicle.

A hose was hooked up from Kilsyth Road water mains.

Onlooker, who did not want to be named, said: “People around here all heard an explosion, and we look over and the newbuilds are on fire.

“It all happened so fast and the roof caved in, it was so scary.

“The fire was huge.

“The firefighters have been working ever since.

“It’s a shame for those that have already bought houses there.

“The damage is huge.”

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed the incident is ongoing and crews are working to bring the fire under control.

It is understood police are also on the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.