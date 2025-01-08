Aberdeenshire residents furious as grit bins REMOVED during ‘worst winter in 10 years’

An Aberdeenshire community fears residents will be left with “skinned knees” or worse after council workers removed grit bins during three days of blizzards.

Residents in Menzies Park have seen one of the worst winters in 10 years, with snow and ice bringing chaos to the Riverside of Blairs development.

Refuse collections were scrapped and the local postman and milkman struggled to make their deliveries during the wintry blast.

As conditions on the ground deteriorated, locals turned to the council to have their existing three grit bins replenished.

However, upon arrival, workers removed two of the bins, leaving only one near the main entrance.

‘One bin is not going to be enough for everybody’

Tara Roft, a homeowner on Menzies Park, told The P&J how staff onsite informed residents the grit bins were originally provided by Muirs the builders.

However, a risk assessment conducted by the council found the need for only one grit bin in the area.

The move has left residents furious and concerned for their health and well-being.

The 55-year-old IT programme manager said she can’t understand the council’s logic considering the “grim” conditions.

She said: “It’s awful out there. The one measure that we had to try to safeguard ourselves has been severely restricted.

“One bin is not going to be enough for everybody. It’s just crazy.

“The milkman got stuck the other night because it was too icy. It’s not just us being precious.

“It is quite grim. I just can’t believe the council decided we only need one bin and execute that decision right now.

“Fair enough, if they have decided this is the way of it, send us a letter, let us know, maybe we could explain why we think this isn’t a good idea. You don’t do it when it’s like Narnia.”

Uphill battle over grit bins

Tara said it’s not the first time they have faced a battle to have their grit bins replenished.

She added: “We have always had a problem getting the council to top them up.

“To be fair to Muirs the builders have bailed us out and came and filled them up a couple of times.”

With residents of all ages working to navigate the difficult conditions posed by the packed ice and snow covering the roads and pavements, Tara fears there will be a serious accident.

She said: “You are either going to get skinned knees or you are going to break a hip. Either way, it is not going to end well.”

Residents furious over lack of consultation

Residents of Menzies Park have criticised Aberdeenshire Council for the lack of consultation and their decision to remove the vital resources in one of the worst storms in a decade.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Tara added: “Where was the consultation and where was the common sense? They have made the health and safety situation worse.

“There was no consultation, there was no notice and just no common sense in executing it. We are in the middle of the worst snow and ice we have seen for 10 years.

“I don’t think anybody in their right mind would have made that decision looking at our street.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been approached for comment.

