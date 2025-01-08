Aberdeenshire residents furious as grit bins REMOVED during ‘worst winter in 10 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire residents furious as grit bins REMOVED during ‘worst winter in 10 years’

Two of the area's three grit bins were taken away during three days of blizzards.

By Michelle Henderson
Resident Pieter du Pon on his driveway during icy and cold conditions.
Resident Pieter du Pon, of Menzies Park in Aberdeenshire. Image: Tara Roft.

An Aberdeenshire community fears residents will be left with “skinned knees” or worse after council workers removed grit bins during three days of blizzards.

Residents in Menzies Park have seen one of the worst winters in 10 years, with snow and ice bringing chaos to the Riverside of Blairs development.

Refuse collections were scrapped and the local postman and milkman struggled to make their deliveries during the wintry blast.

As conditions on the ground deteriorated, locals turned to the council to have their existing three grit bins replenished.

However, upon arrival, workers removed two of the bins, leaving only one near the main entrance.

‘One bin is not going to be enough for everybody’

Tara Roft, a homeowner on Menzies Park, told The P&J how staff onsite informed residents the grit bins were originally provided by Muirs the builders.

However, a risk assessment conducted by the council found the need for only one grit bin in the area.

The move has left residents furious and concerned for their health and well-being.

The 55-year-old IT programme manager said she can’t understand the council’s logic considering the “grim” conditions.

Tara Zacha in a pink jacket and hat in front of field covered in snow.
Tara Roft, a resident of Menzies Park, has criticised the council for removing two grit bins from the street. Image: Tara Roft.

She said: “It’s awful out there. The one measure that we had to try to safeguard ourselves has been severely restricted.

“One bin is not going to be enough for everybody. It’s just crazy.

“The milkman got stuck the other night because it was too icy. It’s not just us being precious.

“It is quite grim. I just can’t believe the council decided we only need one bin and execute that decision right now.

“Fair enough, if they have decided this is the way of it, send us a letter, let us know, maybe we could explain why we think this isn’t a good idea. You don’t do it when it’s like Narnia.”

Uphill battle over grit bins

Tara said it’s not the first time they have faced a battle to have their grit bins replenished.

She added: “We have always had a problem getting the council to top them up.

“To be fair to Muirs the builders have bailed us out and came and filled them up a couple of times.”

With residents of all ages working to navigate the difficult conditions posed by the packed ice and snow covering the roads and pavements, Tara fears there will be a serious accident.

She said: “You are either going to get skinned knees or you are going to break a hip. Either way, it is not going to end well.”

Residents furious over lack of consultation

Residents of Menzies Park have criticised Aberdeenshire Council for the lack of consultation and their decision to remove the vital resources in one of the worst storms in a decade.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Tara added: “Where was the consultation and where was the common sense? They have made the health and safety situation worse.

“There was no consultation, there was no notice and just no common sense in executing it. We are in the middle of the worst snow and ice we have seen for 10 years.

“I don’t think anybody in their right mind would have made that decision looking at our street.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been approached for comment.

