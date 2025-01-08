Evacuation after residential property catches fire in Berryden

Residents had to evacuated from a block of flats in Aberdeen after a fire broke out in one of the homes.

Fire crews were called out to the property at Bob Cooney Court in Berryden this evening.

The alarm was raised at about 4.45pm after the blaze broke out in a ground floor flat.

Three fire crews were sent to the Berryden block and residents were evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed everyone in the building was accounted for and the area was swiftly made safe.

Crews left the scene at 5.50pm.