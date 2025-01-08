North Anderson Drive closed due to crash near Rosehill roundabout

A section of North Anderson Drive has been closed following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene after 6pm on Wednesday.

It is understood the incident took place between Rosehill roundabout and the Hilton Road junction.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are in attendance.

Officers have closed a section of the southbound carriageway of North Anderson Drive approaching the roundabout.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.