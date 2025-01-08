Operation launched to capture two lynx roaming the Highlands

An operation has been launched to trace two lynx in the Highlands.

Police were made aware of the wild cats being on the loose at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

They had been spotted in the Drumguish area near Kingussie.

Cairngorms National Park confirmed it had been notified of the “suspected illegal release” of the two lynx.

In a statement shared on social media, the park authority wrote: “Police Scotland have been informed and are working closely with partners to establish the full picture and take appropriate action.

“We condemn the illegal release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms and we are also concerned for the welfare of the lynx that have been released.

“Whilst they are shy animals and low risk to humans, we would ask anyone who does spot a lynx not to approach nor to attend the area.”

Trained officers searching for lynx in Highlands

Specially trained staff from Highland Wildlife Park are also assisting with the search mission.

Officers said they were brought in as a precaution and for the safety of the animals.

The park, which is home to two Northern lynx, has confirmed the missing animals are not theirs.

A post shared online states: “We are aware of the suspected illegal release of two lynx in the Cairngorms National Park.

“Although these are not our lynx, we are working closely with Police Scotland and partners to safely retrieve the animals.”

Members of the public are asked not to approach the lynx or to attend the area.

Instead, anyone who spots them is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2179 of January 8.