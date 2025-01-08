Operation launched to capture two lynx roaming the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Operation launched to capture two lynx roaming the Highlands

Specially trained staff from the Highland Wildlife Park are helping police to trace the wild cats after they were spotted near Kingussie.

By Ellie Milne
Northern lynx
Two lynx, similar to the one pictured at Highland Wildlife Park in 2015, have been spotted on the loose in the Highlands. Image: Ann Steve Toon/Shutterstock.

An operation has been launched to trace two lynx in the Highlands.

Police were made aware of the wild cats being on the loose at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

They had been spotted in the Drumguish area near Kingussie.

Cairngorms National Park confirmed it had been notified of the “suspected illegal release” of the two lynx.

In a statement shared on social media, the park authority wrote: “Police Scotland have been informed and are working closely with partners to establish the full picture and take appropriate action.

“We condemn the illegal release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms and we are also concerned for the welfare of the lynx that have been released.

“Whilst they are shy animals and low risk to humans, we would ask anyone who does spot a lynx not to approach nor to attend the area.”

Trained officers searching for lynx in Highlands

Specially trained staff from Highland Wildlife Park are also assisting with the search mission.

Officers said they were brought in as a precaution and for the safety of the animals.

The park, which is home to two Northern lynx, has confirmed the missing animals are not theirs.

A post shared online states: “We are aware of the suspected illegal release of two lynx in the Cairngorms National Park.

“Although these are not our lynx, we are working closely with Police Scotland and partners to safely retrieve the animals.”

Members of the public are asked not to approach the lynx or to attend the area.

Instead, anyone who spots them is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2179 of January 8.

