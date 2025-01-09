Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland lands major title fight at legendary New York venue Madison Square Garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland lands major title fight at legendary New York venue Madison Square Garden

Sutherland will top the bill at a world boxing mecca which has hosted world title fights with legends including Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and Rocky Marciano.

By Sean Wallace
Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland has landed a dream bout as he will fight for a major title at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 26-year-old will face Callum Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title on Sunday, March 16.

Sutherland’s title shot is top of the bill at the world boxing mecca in the Big Apple, and the fight will be streamed live worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

Madison Square Garden has hosted era-defining title fights by ring greats, including Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and Rocky Marciano.

Ali’s world heavyweight title loss to defending champion Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden in March 1971, is known as “The Fight of the Century”.

Undefeated Walsh, with a pro record of 12 wins from 12 fights (10 by stoppage), trains with ring great Freddie Roach in Los Angeles.

Roach trained eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

He also trained three-time world champion James Toney, and four-division world title winner Miguel Cotto.

Walsh, 23, has a long-standing relationship with UFC president and CEO Dana White, who has supported the super-welterweight’s career.

Muhammad Ali, red trunks, and Joe Frazier, green trunks, are shown during the middle rounds of their bout in New York's Madison Square Garden.
Title defence knockouts by Walsh

Irishman Walsh initially won the WBC Continental Americas title with a ninth-round stoppage of Dauren Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan) at Madison Square Garden in March 2024.

Walsh has since made two successful title defences.

The first was against Carlos Ortiz Cervantes (Mexico) and most recently Przemyslaw Runowski (Poland)– both second-round stoppage wins.

Southpaw Sutherland recently retained the BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Fraser Wilkinson at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

That fight also doubled as an eliminator for a British and Commonwealth title shot.

Commonwealth champion Sam Gilley and Louis Greene are both set to fight for the belts early this year, with Sutherland in line to face the winner.

However, the major title shot in New York has propelled Sutherland to the big time.

Sutherland boasts a professional record of 19 wins (seven by stoppage) and one loss.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland pictured during a training session at the Granite City boxing gym, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is set to fight in New York. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A belt previously held by boxing greats

The WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight has previously been held by boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez.

Chavez was a multiple world champion in three weight divisions, and was listed by The Ring magazine as the world’s best boxer, pound for pound, from 1990 to 1993.

The belt was also previously held by former undisputed world light-middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

Charlo held the WBO, WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring light-middleweight titles at the same time until September last year.

Promoter Tom Loeffler said: “We’re very excited to promote another huge Irish boxing card at Madison Square Garden.

“This fight provides Callum another opportunity to prove that he is the best and most marketable young fighter in boxing as he headlines this famed venue for the third time.”

