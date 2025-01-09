Man due in court after heroin discovered in Aberdeen

A man is due to appear in court after the discovery of thousands of pounds worth of heroin in Aberdeen.

Police acted on information and recovered a quantity of the Class A drug on Whitemyres Avenue on Wednesday.

The estimated street value of the heroin is more than £6,000.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “Drugs cause untold misery in our communities and we work tirelessly to disrupt the drugs trade and protect local people.

“Preventing the sale and supply of drugs remains a key focus for us.

“With the public’s continued support in providing us with information we will continue to disrupt such criminality.

Anyone with information regarding drugs in their local area should contact police through 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.