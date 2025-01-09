Flood of tributes to Bill Petrie, Balmedie oil and gas ‘legend’

Bill Petrie, “oilfield legend” and stalwart of the oil and gas industry, has died aged 70.

Having worked in the industry in the north-east since the 1970s, he is perhaps best known for his time at Wireline Engineering. Tributes have flooded in for the firm’s former chairman, managing director, and co-owner.

Ellon-born Orcadian who made Balmedie home for decades

Born in 1954 in Ellon, Bill’s family roots were in Orkney, but he was the only one of six siblings to be born after they moved to mainland Scotland. He grew up just outside Perth.

In 1972 he went to Aberdeen University to study physics, chemistry, geography and geology.

There he met his wife Jess, whom he married in 1976 in Lossiemouth. The couple, who went on to have two sons, never left the Balmedie area after settling there in 1986.

Oil and gas breakthrough led to Middle East move

After gaining diplomas in Business Management and Marketing from Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology, and faced with a difficult labour market, Bill secured a labouring job with John Fleming Timber Merchants in 1977.

However, it wasn’t long before his potential was spotted. A move to an office job gave him the experience needed to begin his business career.

Bill finally got his breakthrough in the oil and gas industry in 1978, with The Analysts, a subsidiary of Schlumberger.

In 1982 he and Jess moved to Egypt where Bill spent a year setting up a new base for Middle East operations in Cairo.

Wireline opened up world of opportunities for Bill

In the 1980s and 90s Bill went on to work with Geo Vann and Neyrfor Weir, among others.

He moved to Wireline Engineering in 2003, a switch he considered his “big career break.”

For 12 years he travelled the world, growing the company, creating international bases and developing business in over 60 countries.

In 2015, Blackburn-based Wireline was sold. Bill had put his all into this stage of his career, and decided to call it a day.

He had achieved his career ambitions and retired on a high note. His achievements at Wireline had proved to him that he could cut it at the highest level.

‘Uncle Bill’: Visionary leader and compassionate mentor

Bill was a well-known and respected figure in the oil and gas industry, and his death prompted hundreds of tributes from former colleagues and others in the field.

Craig Glatley worked with Bill at Wireline.

He said: “Bill was not only a visionary leader, but also a compassionate mentor who inspired so many of us to achieve our dreams.

“Bill believed in me before I believed in myself. He gave me opportunities that shaped my career and life, helping me grow into the person I am today.

“Known affectionately as ‘Uncle Bill’, he was a supportive yet firm mentor who always pushed me to do my best.

“We shared countless laughs, occasional disagreements, and many moments of growth.

“Bill’s positive perspective and unwavering faith in others inspired me not just to succeed but to aspire to make him proud.

“Bill was, in every sense, a true gentleman and a leader I will always look up to.”

‘How would Bill have handled this?’

Another former Wireline colleague, Donald Mitchell, shared his memories of Bill.

“Bill didn’t suffer fools gladly, and even less chancers. He valued those who worked hard and were committed to the cause. Arse kissers need not apply!

“Everyone at one time or another suffered a Bill tongue lashing, but behind it was a desire to succeed and for everyone to be the best version of themselves.

“Or, he was simply having a ‘grumpy Bill’ day in the wake of a Rangers defeat.”

Donald added: “A measure of the man is sometimes not realised until long afterwards when making a tricky business decision, and you find yourself asking: ‘How would Bill have handled this?’”

Michael Morse, who worked with Bill on Middle East projects, said simply: “Bill was tough as old boots but an oilfield legend.”

Many described him as a “father figure”, and were quick to point out that he was as compassionate as he was tough.

Bill’s passion for geology led to brush with the law

Bill was known for his inquiring mind and insatiable thirst for knowledge.

Although in his career he always worked on the business management side, geology remained a life-long passion – his garden and house were always full of his interesting finds.

After retiring, he signed up to many courses in geology at Aberdeen University, ending up with more credits than he needed for another degree, but choosing his own learning pathway.

He gained membership to the Aberdeen Geological Society, Edinburgh Geological Society, and the Geological Society of London.

He even learned Gaelic and Swedish on the side.

In retirement Bill’s favourite escape was to the north-west Highlands, looking for rock formations, always with a geology hammer in the car.

On one occasion, he was stopped by the police and asked why he was carrying such a weapon, and had to explain that it was for mineralogy purposes, rather than murder!

Balmedie’s ‘Baloo’ served a generation of Aberdeenshire Cub Scouts

Another of Bill’s interests was the Scouting movement.

He became a Cub leader when his two sons were in Cubs, and is still remembered affectionately as ‘Baloo’ by a generation of kids who grew up in the Balmedie area in the 1990s.

Bill became a Grandad in 2011, and doted on his three grandchildren, particularly after retiring.

He would take the older ones out for a bacon roll every Saturday, where he’d hold them enthralled with discussions on science, philosophy, and the meaning of life.

And 30 years after his initial Scouting adventure, when his grandchildren joined the same group, he returned to the fold, acting as treasurer.

‘He was a magnificent grandad, dad and husband’

Though Bill had been suffering from interstitial lung disease since 2000, the end of his life on December 5, 2024 came sooner than expected for his loved ones, including wife Jess, sons Ruaraidh and Calum, and grandchildren Johan, Ilse and Edith.

Bill’s son Calum delivered his eulogy at Aberdeen Crematorium.

He said: “Bill had qualities I could never do justice with words.

“Moral fortitude, courage, and the heart of a lion. A fearsome intellect and a razor-sharp judge of character who commanded respect from all who crossed his path.

“Never give up, never say die. Never doubt yourself, and never stop learning.

“He was a deeply humane, loving soul, for whom his wife and kids were absolutely everything.

“Having him as a role model was one of the greatest blessings of my life, and he was as magnificent a grandad as he was a dad and husband.”