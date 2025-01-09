Flood of tributes to Bill Petrie, Balmedie oil and gas ‘legend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood of tributes to Bill Petrie, Balmedie oil and gas ‘legend’

As compassionate as he was tough, Bill Petrie was described as a father figure by those who knew him in the industry.

Bill Petrie has died aged 70.
By Calum Petrie

Bill Petrie, “oilfield legend” and stalwart of the oil and gas industry, has died aged 70.

Having worked in the industry in the north-east since the 1970s, he is perhaps best known for his time at Wireline Engineering. Tributes have flooded in for the firm’s former chairman, managing director, and co-owner.

Ellon-born Orcadian who made Balmedie home for decades

Born in 1954 in Ellon, Bill’s family roots were in Orkney, but he was the only one of six siblings to be born after they moved to mainland Scotland. He grew up just outside Perth.

In 1972 he went to Aberdeen University to study physics, chemistry, geography and geology.

Bill Petrie with his wife of 48 years, Jess.

There he met his wife Jess, whom he married in 1976 in Lossiemouth. The couple, who went on to have two sons, never left the Balmedie area after settling there in 1986.

Oil and gas breakthrough led to Middle East move

After gaining diplomas in Business Management and Marketing from Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology, and faced with a difficult labour market, Bill secured a labouring job with John Fleming Timber Merchants in 1977.

However, it wasn’t long before his potential was spotted. A move to an office job gave him the experience needed to begin his business career.

Bill finally got his breakthrough in the oil and gas industry in 1978, with The Analysts, a subsidiary of Schlumberger.

Bill as a young father after returning from Egypt.

In 1982 he and Jess moved to Egypt where Bill spent a year setting up a new base for Middle East operations in Cairo.

Wireline opened up world of opportunities for Bill

In the 1980s and 90s Bill went on to work with Geo Vann and Neyrfor Weir, among others.

He moved to Wireline Engineering in 2003, a switch he considered his “big career break.”

For 12 years he travelled the world, growing the company, creating international bases and developing business in over 60 countries.

Bill Petrie was chairman, managing director, and co-owner at Wireline Engineering. The company was sold in 2015.

In 2015, Blackburn-based Wireline was sold. Bill had put his all into this stage of his career, and decided to call it a day.

He had achieved his career ambitions and retired on a high note. His achievements at Wireline had proved to him that he could cut it at the highest level.

‘Uncle Bill’: Visionary leader and compassionate mentor

Bill was a well-known and respected figure in the oil and gas industry, and his death prompted hundreds of tributes from former colleagues and others in the field.

Craig Glatley worked with Bill at Wireline.

He said: “Bill was not only a visionary leader, but also a compassionate mentor who inspired so many of us to achieve our dreams.

“Bill believed in me before I believed in myself. He gave me opportunities that shaped my career and life, helping me grow into the person I am today.

“Known affectionately as ‘Uncle Bill’, he was a supportive yet firm mentor who always pushed me to do my best.

‘A true gentleman and a leader’.

“We shared countless laughs, occasional disagreements, and many moments of growth.

“Bill’s positive perspective and unwavering faith in others inspired me not just to succeed but to aspire to make him proud.

“Bill was, in every sense, a true gentleman and a leader I will always look up to.”

‘How would Bill have handled this?’

Another former Wireline colleague, Donald Mitchell, shared his memories of Bill.

“Bill didn’t suffer fools gladly, and even less chancers. He valued those who worked hard and were committed to the cause. Arse kissers need not apply!

“Everyone at one time or another suffered a Bill tongue lashing, but behind it was a desire to succeed and for everyone to be the best version of themselves.

“Or, he was simply having a ‘grumpy Bill’ day in the wake of a Rangers defeat.”

Bill Petrie at Wireline Engineering.

Donald added: “A measure of the man is sometimes not realised until long afterwards when making a tricky business decision, and you find yourself asking: ‘How would Bill have handled this?’”

Michael Morse, who worked with Bill on Middle East projects, said simply: “Bill was tough as old boots but an oilfield legend.”

Many described him as a “father figure”, and were quick to point out that he was as compassionate as he was tough.

Bill’s passion for geology led to brush with the law

Bill was known for his inquiring mind and insatiable thirst for knowledge.

Although in his career he always worked on the business management side, geology remained a life-long passion – his garden and house were always full of his interesting finds.

Bill’s favourite escape in retirement was to the north-west Highlands, looking for rock formations, always with a geology hammer in the car.

After retiring, he signed up to many courses in geology at Aberdeen University, ending up with more credits than he needed for another degree, but choosing his own learning pathway.

He gained membership to the Aberdeen Geological Society, Edinburgh Geological Society, and the Geological Society of London.

He even learned Gaelic and Swedish on the side.

On one occasion, he was stopped by the police and asked why he was carrying such a weapon, and had to explain that it was for mineralogy purposes, rather than murder!

Balmedie’s ‘Baloo’ served a generation of Aberdeenshire Cub Scouts

Another of Bill’s interests was the Scouting movement.

He became a Cub leader when his two sons were in Cubs, and is still remembered affectionately as ‘Baloo’ by a generation of kids who grew up in the Balmedie area in the 1990s.

Bill became a Grandad in 2011, and doted on his three grandchildren, particularly after retiring.

Bill, seen here with his wife, sons, grandchildren and daughter-in-law, was a proud family man.

He would take the older ones out for a bacon roll every Saturday, where he’d hold them enthralled with discussions on science, philosophy, and the meaning of life.

And 30 years after his initial Scouting adventure, when his grandchildren joined the same group, he returned to the fold, acting as treasurer.

‘He was a magnificent grandad, dad and husband’

Though Bill had been suffering from interstitial lung disease since 2000, the end of his life on December 5, 2024 came sooner than expected for his loved ones, including wife Jess, sons Ruaraidh and Calum, and grandchildren Johan, Ilse and Edith.

Bill’s son Calum delivered his eulogy at Aberdeen Crematorium.

He said: “Bill had qualities I could never do justice with words.

“Moral fortitude, courage, and the heart of a lion. A fearsome intellect and a razor-sharp judge of character who commanded respect from all who crossed his path.

Indulgent Grandad: Bill with grandson Johan.

“Never give up, never say die. Never doubt yourself, and never stop learning.

“He was a deeply humane, loving soul, for whom his wife and kids were absolutely everything.

“Having him as a role model was one of the greatest blessings of my life, and he was as magnificent a grandad as he was a dad and husband.”

