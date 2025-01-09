Cabin crew misses flight from Aberdeen after dropping bin on foot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cabin crew misses flight from Aberdeen after dropping bin on foot

Investigators launched a probe after a crew member onboard a Loganair flight suffered a bone fracture.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeen Airport sign
The flight was taking off from Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Investigators have issued safety advice on aircraft bins after a cabin crew member fractured their foot on a flight taking off from Aberdeen.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has published its report on the accident which took place on October 10 last year.

Four crew members were onboard the Loganair flight which was scheduled to depart from Aberdeen International Airport when one suffered a bone fracture in their foot.

They had been removing a bin liner during the aircraft turn-around when they dropped the metal bin onto their foot.

The injured cabin crew member had to receive medical attention and was unable to depart on the flight.

The AAIB investigated the incident and published their findings as part of its January 2025 bulletin today.

AAIB issues advice after bin incident in Aberdeen

Investigators have also advised crews to use galley trolley bins instead of galley fixed bins to help prevent any future accidents.

The AAIB report states: “During the aircraft turn-around, a member of cabin crew was removing the bin liner from the metal galley bin when they were distracted by a flight dispatcher handing them a document.

“The metal bin dropped onto their foot causing a bone fracture. The cabin crew
member did not depart on the subsequent flight and received medical attention.

“To prevent reoccurrence, the operator is going to advise its cabin crew to use the galley trolley bins, instead of the galley fixed bin.”

