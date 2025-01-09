Cabin crew misses flight from Aberdeen after dropping bin on foot

Investigators have issued safety advice on aircraft bins after a cabin crew member fractured their foot on a flight taking off from Aberdeen.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has published its report on the accident which took place on October 10 last year.

Four crew members were onboard the Loganair flight which was scheduled to depart from Aberdeen International Airport when one suffered a bone fracture in their foot.

They had been removing a bin liner during the aircraft turn-around when they dropped the metal bin onto their foot.

The injured cabin crew member had to receive medical attention and was unable to depart on the flight.

The AAIB investigated the incident and published their findings as part of its January 2025 bulletin today.

AAIB issues advice after bin incident in Aberdeen

Investigators have also advised crews to use galley trolley bins instead of galley fixed bins to help prevent any future accidents.

The AAIB report states: “During the aircraft turn-around, a member of cabin crew was removing the bin liner from the metal galley bin when they were distracted by a flight dispatcher handing them a document.

“The metal bin dropped onto their foot causing a bone fracture. The cabin crew

member did not depart on the subsequent flight and received medical attention.

“To prevent reoccurrence, the operator is going to advise its cabin crew to use the galley trolley bins, instead of the galley fixed bin.”