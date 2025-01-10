Water main woes force closure of part of Bedford Road until Monday

A section of Bedford Road in Aberdeen is to be closed for days after a water main burst.

Scottish Water engineers have been at the scene, near the Kittybrewster Retail Park, throughout Friday to deal with the issue.

It is understood standing water has been pooling on the surface of the busy road for several hours.

Although the burst water main has now been fixed, further work will need to be carried out on Monday.

And the road will remain closed between Bedford Place and the entrance to the retail park until this is completed.

There has been significant disruption in the area, with a number of vehicles forced to turn.

Some surrounding streets are also treacherous with ice and snow.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice, although access to the retail park has been maintained via Great Northern Road.

A spokesperson from Scottish Water said: “We can confirm that the repairs to a burst water main on Bedford Road in Aberdeen have now been completed.

“However, the road will remain closed to allow reinstatement work to be carried out safely. This work is expected to be carried out on Monday.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to road users and thank them for their patience and understanding as we work to restore the area as quickly as possible.”