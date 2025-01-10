Aberdeen first-team coach Emir Bajrami LEAVES club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen first-team coach Emir Bajrami LEAVES club

Jimmy Thelin's attacking coach - former Sweden international winger Emir Bajrami - has left Aberdeen.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen coach Emir Bajrami during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
First-team coach Emir Bajrami has left Aberdeen.

Bajrami, 36, joined the Dons alongside manager Jimmy Thelin in June, following his former boss from Elsfborg to Pittodrie alongside fellow coach Christer Persson.

However, Bajrami has now returned to Boras, where Elfsborg are based, confirming his move back to Sweden to local paper Boras Tidning.

Bajrami told BT’s Oskar Palsson: “It’s because of family”.

The Press and Journal can confirm personal issues are the reason for Bajrami’s departure.

Former Elfsborg winger and 18-cap Swedish international Bajrami was understood to be focused on coaching the attackers under Thelin. 

It is as yet unclear if the Reds gaffer will look to add another body to a coaching staff, which also still includes last term’s interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven, given his system’s reliance on efficient, fast, aggressive wide play.

The club’s hierarchy are understood to be taking stock of the situation, while keeping the focus on strengthening the playing squad during the January transfer window, having already signed Danish left winger Jeppe Okkels and Latvia captain, centre-half Kristers Tobers this month.

On Sunday, Aberdeen host Hearts at Pittodrie in the Premiership, looking to end a 10-game winless run which has taken the shine off their blistering 16-game unbeaten start under summer appointment Thelin.

In his brief interview with Boras Tidning, departed Dons coach Bajrami said he has had no talks with Allsvenskan outfit Elfsborg – now managed by Oscar Hiljemark – about rejoining his former club.

