Aberdeen first-team coach Emir Bajrami LEAVES club

First-team coach Emir Bajrami has left Aberdeen.

Bajrami, 36, joined the Dons alongside manager Jimmy Thelin in June, following his former boss from Elsfborg to Pittodrie alongside fellow coach Christer Persson.

However, Bajrami has now returned to Boras, where Elfsborg are based, confirming his move back to Sweden to local paper Boras Tidning.

Bajrami told BT’s Oskar Palsson: “It’s because of family”.

The Press and Journal can confirm personal issues are the reason for Bajrami’s departure.

Former Elfsborg winger and 18-cap Swedish international Bajrami was understood to be focused on coaching the attackers under Thelin.

It is as yet unclear if the Reds gaffer will look to add another body to a coaching staff, which also still includes last term’s interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven, given his system’s reliance on efficient, fast, aggressive wide play.

The club’s hierarchy are understood to be taking stock of the situation, while keeping the focus on strengthening the playing squad during the January transfer window, having already signed Danish left winger Jeppe Okkels and Latvia captain, centre-half Kristers Tobers this month.

On Sunday, Aberdeen host Hearts at Pittodrie in the Premiership, looking to end a 10-game winless run which has taken the shine off their blistering 16-game unbeaten start under summer appointment Thelin.

In his brief interview with Boras Tidning, departed Dons coach Bajrami said he has had no talks with Allsvenskan outfit Elfsborg – now managed by Oscar Hiljemark – about rejoining his former club.