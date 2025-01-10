Aberdeen man convicted of child sexual abuse dies in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man convicted of child sexual abuse dies in prison

William Hay abused 10 boys aged between 10 and 15-year-old over a 35-year period.

By Ellie Milne
Barlinnie Prison
William Hay died at HMP Barlinnie last month. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

An Aberdeen man who was convicted of sexually assaulting children for decades has died in prison.

William Hay was convicted of 12 charges at Glasgow High Court in April 2021.

They involved the sexual abuse of 10 victims between January 1981 and August 2016.

He died at HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow on December 28 last year at the age of 74.

Hay met most of his victims, aged between 10 and 15, through sea cadet training and local school football teams.

His series of crimes took place in Aberdeen and Perthshire, including at a beach, a campsite, a sports complex and a golf club.

He was described as a “sexual predator” who betrayed the children’s “friendship and trust”.

Convicted William Hay has died in prison

The then 72-year-old was finally brought to justice and sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh in May 2021.

The judge, Lord Sandison, said custody was the only sentence available and sent Hay to jail for 12 years.

He had only completed a few years of his sentence when he died last month.

At Hay’s sentencing, Lord Sandison told him: “You continue to maintain that your victims have conspired to malign you with elaborate and complex stories.

“However, you are not fooling anybody anymore.

“Your conduct shows how you put your own needs for sexual gratification before any sense of decency.

“I commend your victims in coming forward, giving evidence against you and bringing an end to what I can only describe as being your career of abuse.. and which has resulted in you finally receiving your own just desserts.”

Conversation