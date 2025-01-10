Aberdeenshire man in court on child sex charge

An Aberdeenshire man has appeared in court accused of having underage sex with a child.

William Barron of High Street, Auchenblae, appeared privately in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged on November 27 last year.

He faces a single charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

The charge alleges Barron had “intercourse” with a child over the age of 13 but under 15.

Child sex crime-accused bailed

The former Mearns Academy pupil made no plea during the short court hearing behind closed doors.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail.

Barron will return to the Granite City courtroom on a date still to be confirmed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.