Thousands turn out for Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival – as some brave freezing temperatures for North Sea dip

With more than 3000 signups for the day, the Beach Ballroom was packed for Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival.

Stars such as the Stoltman Brothers and Olympian Hannah Miley, were there to give talks.

Stalls with free goodies, as well as insightful panels and talks, were also on offer at the event.

Organisations from Men United to The Noble Art, to Musical Theatre Fitness and more, were all in the main Ballroom.

Those brave enough, including Tom Stoltman, headed down to the beach for a dip in the water at bone-chilling temperatures.

Stoltmans make an appearance at Health & Wellbeing Festival

Invergordon Strongmen Tom and Luke Stoltman were featured on the Changing Perspectives panel.

Other panellists include broadcaster and former amateur boxer Frank Gilfeather, Everest climbing PT Lee Donald, powerlifter Claire Sim, and Invictus Games ambassador David Jarvis.

The brothers opened up on their journeys, particularly Tom overcoming the odds and treating the gym as an escape from his challenges with autism.

Paul Mair attended the talk with his sons, one of which is on the autistic spectrum, and lists Tom as his hero.

Paul said: “I mean Tom is his inspiration. He watches him on the TV all the time and he’s someone that can be a role model for him. The fact Tom’s grown up with the same challenges my sons going through now is so inspiring.

“Listening to everyone on the panel was a prime example that you can overcome anything in front of you. It’s been a great day.”

Tom said: “To hear I’m inspiring kids is a great feeling. It wasn’t just a fitness thing for me. The gym opened so many doors for me socially and in terms of my own development.

“Autism is a superpower and I think you can achieve whatever you want if you work hard at it!”

Tom is also anticipating a big year ahead for himself and Luke.

Tom said: “Looking ahead to 2025, I want to win even more titles. It’s a massive goal for myself, so fingers crossed I achieve that.

“We also want to build our business as much as possible, as well as inspire people to keep going with their own journeys.”

Luke Stoltman goes for a sub-zero dip!

Despite freezing temperatures, dozens took up the challenge to take a dip in the sea at Aberdeen Beach.

Everyone gave it their best go, with many claiming the water was warmer than the beach.

Luke Stoltman took part in the plunge too, with many fans stopping for photos.

Luke said: “The dip was really nice! It was a huge amount of people turned out for it today, even though it’s well into the minuses.

“Cold plunges are huge for self-care, so again it was nice to see so many taking part.

“Big Tom decided against it though!”

Tom replied: “I kept myself warm and looked after the fort in here! I did my bit inside, meeting and greeting people, it’s a real team effort!”

Olympian Hannah Miley delivers a talk on Youth Wellbeing

Three-time Olympian and Commonwealth champion Hannah Miley appeared at the Ballroom on a panel promoting youth wellbeing.

Hannah said: “It’s been so interesting going round the hall and seeing all the great work by charities and organisations.

“It’s brilliant that there’s so many support networks out there for people who need it, and there’s just a real buzz around the place.”

Having given birth to baby girl Nula in 2023, Hannah emphasised the importance of caring for the younger generations.

She added: “It’s so important because they are the ones that are the future. There’s been so much change with Covid, social media, and financial pressures.

“This is so relevant for me now, being a mum with the thought of my young daughter coming through.

“Hopefully, I can prepare myself the best I can, so I can be the best support for her.”