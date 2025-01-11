Thousands turn out for Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival – as some brave freezing temperatures for North Sea dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thousands turn out for Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival – as some brave freezing temperatures for North Sea dip

The Stoltman Brothers and Hannah Miley were featured speakers at the event.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Stoltmans alongside some fans at their stall at the festival.
The Stoltmans alongside some fans at their stall at the festival.

With more than 3000 signups for the day, the Beach Ballroom was packed for Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival.

Stars such as the Stoltman Brothers and Olympian Hannah Miley, were there to give talks.

Stalls with free goodies, as well as insightful panels and talks, were also on offer at the event.

The festival saw a huge turnout.
There were plenty of stalls to choose from in the main hall.

Organisations from Men United to The Noble Art, to Musical Theatre Fitness and more, were all in the main Ballroom.

Those brave enough, including Tom Stoltman, headed down to the beach for a dip in the water at bone-chilling temperatures.

Stoltmans make an appearance at Health & Wellbeing Festival

Invergordon Strongmen Tom and Luke Stoltman were featured on the Changing Perspectives panel.

Other panellists include broadcaster and former amateur boxer Frank Gilfeather, Everest climbing PT Lee Donald, powerlifter Claire Sim, and Invictus Games ambassador David Jarvis.

(L to R) Tom Stoltman, David Jarvis, Claire Sim, Lee Donald, Frank Gilfeather, and Tom Stoltman.

The brothers opened up on their journeys, particularly Tom overcoming the odds and treating the gym as an escape from his challenges with autism.

Paul Mair attended the talk with his sons, one of which is on the autistic spectrum, and lists Tom as his hero.

Tom Stoltman is his son’s hero says Paul Mair.

Paul said: “I mean Tom is his inspiration. He watches him on the TV all the time and he’s someone that can be a role model for him. The fact Tom’s grown up with the same challenges my sons going through now is so inspiring.

“Listening to everyone on the panel was a prime example that you can overcome anything in front of you. It’s been a great day.”

Tom said: “To hear I’m inspiring kids is a great feeling. It wasn’t just a fitness thing for me. The gym opened so many doors for me socially and in terms of my own development.

“Autism is a superpower and I think you can achieve whatever you want if you work hard at it!”

Tom has been named the World’s Strongest Man, three times.

Tom is also anticipating a big year ahead for himself and Luke.

Tom said: “Looking ahead to 2025, I want to win even more titles. It’s a massive goal for myself, so fingers crossed I achieve that.

“We also want to build our business as much as possible, as well as inspire people to keep going with their own journeys.”

Luke Stoltman goes for a sub-zero dip!

Before and after Luke’s plunge.

Despite freezing temperatures, dozens took up the challenge to take a dip in the sea at Aberdeen Beach.

Everyone gave it their best go, with many claiming the water was warmer than the beach.

Luke Stoltman took part in the plunge too, with many fans stopping for photos.

The dippers braced themselves to enter the freezing water.
Brave souls!

Luke said: “The dip was really nice! It was a huge amount of people turned out for it today, even though it’s well into the minuses.

“Cold plunges are huge for self-care, so again it was nice to see so many taking part.

“Big Tom decided against it though!”

Tom replied: “I kept myself warm and looked after the fort in here! I did my bit inside, meeting and greeting people, it’s a real team effort!”

A group before heading into the water…
And drying off after!

Olympian Hannah Miley delivers a talk on Youth Wellbeing

Three-time Olympian and Commonwealth champion Hannah Miley appeared at the Ballroom on a panel promoting youth wellbeing.

Hannah said: “It’s been so interesting going round the hall and seeing all the great work by charities and organisations.

“It’s brilliant that there’s so many support networks out there for people who need it, and there’s just a real buzz around the place.”

Olympian Hannah was a featured speaker at the event.

Having given birth to baby girl Nula in 2023, Hannah emphasised the importance of caring for the younger generations.

She added: “It’s so important because they are the ones that are the future. There’s been so much change with Covid, social media, and financial pressures.

“This is so relevant for me now, being a mum with the thought of my young daughter coming through.

“Hopefully, I can prepare myself the best I can, so I can be the best support for her.”

Conversation