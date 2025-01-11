Luke Stoltman speaks on his battle with ‘inner demons’ following divorce announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Luke Stoltman speaks on his battle with ‘inner demons’ following divorce announcement

The strongman is taking the next steps to get himself back on track.

By Jamie Sinclair
Luke Stoltman opened up about his struggles on the panel.
Luke Stoltman has opened up about his mental health battle following an incredibly challenging last few months.

The Highland Oak discussed his personal struggles during a panel at the Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival held at the Beach Ballroom this weekend.

Luke, 40, and his brother Tom, 30, spoke candidly on the Changing Perspectives panel in front of more than 100 people.

The Stoltman Brothers were featured on the panel at the Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival.

The Invergordon strongman is in the midst of a divorce from his wife Kushi.

Following claims of cheating, Luke took to Instagram in November to address the accusations acknowledging and expressing regret over the mistakes he’s made.

Luke admitted during the panel that he was on the verge of tears and looked visibly emotional while discussing his personal issues.

Luke Stoltman opens up about battling his ‘inner demons’

Luke said: “From a mental side of things, things go up, things go down, then they go back up again. It’s all about looking after yourself, which is what I’m trying to do.

“For myself, helping Tom, being more open and communicating, and being as good a dad as I can be for my little boy are my priorities.

“We all have inner demons. I have inner demons and the way I battle them is by doing things I love. Being with Tom, my family, and training make me feel a lot better.”

Luke says he is now making progress in getting the help he needs.

Strongman Luke Stoltman alongside his baby boy. Image: Luke Stoltman.

Luke said: “I’ve started going to an online group every Wednesday called The Mens Circle which is helping me a lot.

“I also speak to a therapist every week about the struggles I go through. In a way, I think we all need to strive to be a little bit kinder to ourselves.”

Acknowledging his past mistakes, Luke is working on improving himself.

Luke Stoltman with his wife Kushi and their young son. Image: Luke Stoltman.

“We all make mistakes and mess up in life. Your mistakes should never define you,” said Luke. “There’s always something you can do to get better.

“One of the main things is speaking, and being vulnerable as much as you can, that’s where strength is grown.

“No matter who it is, they could be the happiest most excitable person in the world, but you don’t know what’s going on behind that mask.”

