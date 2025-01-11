Luke Stoltman speaks on his battle with ‘inner demons’ following divorce announcement

Luke Stoltman has opened up about his mental health battle following an incredibly challenging last few months.

The Highland Oak discussed his personal struggles during a panel at the Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival held at the Beach Ballroom this weekend.

Luke, 40, and his brother Tom, 30, spoke candidly on the Changing Perspectives panel in front of more than 100 people.

The Invergordon strongman is in the midst of a divorce from his wife Kushi.

Following claims of cheating, Luke took to Instagram in November to address the accusations acknowledging and expressing regret over the mistakes he’s made.

Luke admitted during the panel that he was on the verge of tears and looked visibly emotional while discussing his personal issues.

Luke Stoltman opens up about battling his ‘inner demons’

Luke said: “From a mental side of things, things go up, things go down, then they go back up again. It’s all about looking after yourself, which is what I’m trying to do.

“For myself, helping Tom, being more open and communicating, and being as good a dad as I can be for my little boy are my priorities.

“We all have inner demons. I have inner demons and the way I battle them is by doing things I love. Being with Tom, my family, and training make me feel a lot better.”

Luke says he is now making progress in getting the help he needs.

Luke said: “I’ve started going to an online group every Wednesday called The Mens Circle which is helping me a lot.

“I also speak to a therapist every week about the struggles I go through. In a way, I think we all need to strive to be a little bit kinder to ourselves.”

Acknowledging his past mistakes, Luke is working on improving himself.

“We all make mistakes and mess up in life. Your mistakes should never define you,” said Luke. “There’s always something you can do to get better.

“One of the main things is speaking, and being vulnerable as much as you can, that’s where strength is grown.

“No matter who it is, they could be the happiest most excitable person in the world, but you don’t know what’s going on behind that mask.”