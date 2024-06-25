QR code scammers strike AGAIN with fake stickers at Aberdeen parking meters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
QR code scammers strike AGAIN with fake stickers at Aberdeen parking meters

Aberdeen City Council and the police are looking into a parking scam targeting Aberdeen drivers.

By Ben Hendry
Scam QR codes have popped up all over the city, like this one on John Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Scam QR codes have popped up all over the city, like this one on John Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Devious scammers are conning Aberdeen drivers out of cash by sticking dozens of fake QR codes to city parking meters.

Residents have been warned to be vigilant of seemingly legit stickers plastered on machines all across the city.

The scam QR codes have been placed alongside a message asking people to pay by phone as the machine is not in use.

Those who scan the code are then taken to a website, identical to the council’s official payment provider, PayByPhones.

However, this is immediately followed by an alert that the site “is not secure”.

Some users are met with this message when scanning the fake QR code. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

City Centre rife with QR scam

We went out this morning and counted several of the stickers plastered over machines across the city.

Meters at Nellfield Place in the Ferryhill area, and all across the city centre, appear to have been targeted.

George Street and its surroundings was one of the most hit areas by the scam artists. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

On George Street alone, seven out of ten meters had been affected by the scam, with multiple fake QR codes stuck on them trying to trick Aberdeen drivers.

Previous warnings made about similar scam

This is not the first time scammers have been taking advantage of diligent drivers paying for their street parking.

Just a few months ago, the council warned drivers of the same scam doing the rounds.

A similar scam happened back in March with the council reminding drivers their machines did not use QR codes. Image: Isaac Buchan / DC Thomson.

Police understood to be investigating in a bid to find the culprits.

A Facebook post in March said: “Please be aware of scams involving fake QR codes on pay-and-display parking meters.

“Recent scams across the country have seen fake QR codes places on parking signage and meters that once scanned takes the user to fraudulent websites that takes their details and payment.

“We don’t have QR codes on any of our machines across the city.”

Aberdeen City Council and PayByPhone, who operate the meters, have been contacted.

Do you know anyone who has been caught out with a fake QR code? Let us know in our comments section below

