QR code scammers strike AGAIN with fake stickers at Aberdeen parking meters

Devious scammers are conning Aberdeen drivers out of cash by sticking dozens of fake QR codes to city parking meters.

Residents have been warned to be vigilant of seemingly legit stickers plastered on machines all across the city.

The scam QR codes have been placed alongside a message asking people to pay by phone as the machine is not in use.

Those who scan the code are then taken to a website, identical to the council’s official payment provider, PayByPhones.

However, this is immediately followed by an alert that the site “is not secure”.

City Centre rife with QR scam

We went out this morning and counted several of the stickers plastered over machines across the city.

Meters at Nellfield Place in the Ferryhill area, and all across the city centre, appear to have been targeted.

On George Street alone, seven out of ten meters had been affected by the scam, with multiple fake QR codes stuck on them trying to trick Aberdeen drivers.

Previous warnings made about similar scam

This is not the first time scammers have been taking advantage of diligent drivers paying for their street parking.

Just a few months ago, the council warned drivers of the same scam doing the rounds.

Police understood to be investigating in a bid to find the culprits.

A Facebook post in March said: “Please be aware of scams involving fake QR codes on pay-and-display parking meters.

“Recent scams across the country have seen fake QR codes places on parking signage and meters that once scanned takes the user to fraudulent websites that takes their details and payment.

“We don’t have QR codes on any of our machines across the city.”

Aberdeen City Council and PayByPhone, who operate the meters, have been contacted.

