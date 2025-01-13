Huszti brother in call for ‘respect’ as search for missing sisters goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Huszti brother in call for ‘respect’ as search for missing sisters goes on

Police have expanded their operation to find Eliza and Henrietta.

By Graham Fleming
The search for the missing Hungarian sisters continues. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The family of Hungarian sisters who are missing from Aberdeen have urged the public to show ‘respect’ as cops continue their search along the River Dee.

In a new statement, the brother of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti – who have not been seen since last Tuesday – warned against the spreading of “fake news”.

Joszef Huszti spoke online from his native Hungary as the search carried on into its fourth day.

The sisters, who are part of a set of triplets, were last spotted at 2.12am on January 7, where CCTV footage shows them on Market Street, near Victoria Bridge.

Sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who are missing in Aberdeen.
They were seen crossing the bridge and turning right on to a footpath heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

It is understood their sister Edit Huszti – the other triplet – spoke to them on a video call on New Year’s Eve and they appeared happy and cheerful.

In the statement, he confirmed the sisters were missing and thanked everyone for their support in what he described as a “difficult” time for him and his family.

Huszti brother speaks on missing sisters

Translated from Hungarian, the statement reads: “We kindly ask everyone for respect at this time. Please do not spread any fake news.

The area of the search has been extended. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We can only say what’s already been in the news. The Scottish authorities are doing their job.”

The statement added: “The family is not in a position to give everyone separate information.

“Thank you all for being with us in these difficult times.”

Missing sister search area expands

The news comes as police continue to comb the River Dee in the hunt for Henrietta and Eliza.

Searches began on Friday morning, with divers, dog units, and police helicopters called to assist.

The search area has now been expanded towards Aberdeen’s South Harbour, and upstream towards Duthie Park.

Door-to-door inquiries and CCTV examinations in the area are also ongoing.

However, the river remains the priority for investigators.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.”

