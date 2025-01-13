Huszti brother in call for ‘respect’ as search for missing sisters goes on

The family of Hungarian sisters who are missing from Aberdeen have urged the public to show ‘respect’ as cops continue their search along the River Dee.

In a new statement, the brother of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti – who have not been seen since last Tuesday – warned against the spreading of “fake news”.

Joszef Huszti spoke online from his native Hungary as the search carried on into its fourth day.

The sisters, who are part of a set of triplets, were last spotted at 2.12am on January 7, where CCTV footage shows them on Market Street, near Victoria Bridge.

They were seen crossing the bridge and turning right on to a footpath heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

It is understood their sister Edit Huszti – the other triplet – spoke to them on a video call on New Year’s Eve and they appeared happy and cheerful.

In the statement, he confirmed the sisters were missing and thanked everyone for their support in what he described as a “difficult” time for him and his family.

Huszti brother speaks on missing sisters

Translated from Hungarian, the statement reads: “We kindly ask everyone for respect at this time. Please do not spread any fake news.

“We can only say what’s already been in the news. The Scottish authorities are doing their job.”

The statement added: “The family is not in a position to give everyone separate information.

“Thank you all for being with us in these difficult times.”

Missing sister search area expands

The news comes as police continue to comb the River Dee in the hunt for Henrietta and Eliza.

Searches began on Friday morning, with divers, dog units, and police helicopters called to assist.

The search area has now been expanded towards Aberdeen’s South Harbour, and upstream towards Duthie Park.

Door-to-door inquiries and CCTV examinations in the area are also ongoing.

However, the river remains the priority for investigators.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.”