‘It’s not just a headache’: Aberdeen graphic designer out to dispel migraines myth

Migraines have commonly been perceived as simply a ‘headache’.

However, this misconception is something those suffering from the condition are striving to change.

Migraines are a neurological condition which can present as a headache but can affect every aspect of an individual’s life.

Around 10 million people from across the UK live with migraines.

They can take a range of forms with patients enduring a variety of symptoms.

These include; head pain, problems with sight such as seeing flashing lights,

being very sensitive to light, sounds and smells, fatigue, feeling sick and being sick.

Others can experience temporary blindness, muscle weakness, disorientation and confusion.

Symptoms can be debilitating for some, leaving them unable to complete daily tasks.

Living with chronic migraines

Conner Ladley from Aberdeen can be left ‘wiped out’ and ‘dizzy’ following a chronic migraine attack.

The 26-year-old graphic designer has been living with the condition since childhood.

Presenting as pain on one side of his head, his symptoms worsened during his teenage years, leading him to consult with doctors who, he believed, failed to grasp the severity of his condition.

At age 17, he was referred to a neurologist in Aberdeen – someone Conner felt ‘properly understood’ his situation.

Through trial and error, he has finally found a medication that works, however, he admits, it has its downsides.

Speaking about his experience with migraines, he said: “Before a migraine, I tend to yawn quite a lot and get a pain in my right jaw.

“Also, I sometimes get pain in my teeth – that’s actually quite a new symptom – and that’s only happened with this bout and a pounding pain in the right-hand side of my head.

“After a migraine, I can be completely wiped out and tired and can’t be bothered to do anything.

“Sometimes when I have a bad one, I completely space out and be dizzy.”

Conner acknowledges his condition has intensified with age, however, he has found ways to cope, including sitting in a quiet room or drinking a shot of espresso.

He added: “In school, I was able to just get on with it, whereas now they feel stronger.

Medication helping Conner cope with chronic migraines

“I’m quite lucky as I’ve found a medication that works. I’ve got a medication called Zolmitriptan and if I take that at the first signs of a migraine, it can be gone within the hour, which is brilliant.

“The downside of that is it can give me a sore chest and it does intensify it before it makes it better.

“At work, I sometimes need to go and sit in our quiet room if things are too noisy. Sometimes you just have to battle it out which isn’t the best.

“If I take a shot of espresso it tends to make the medication work quicker.”

The 26-year-old has become an avid campaigner for the condition, striving to change the narrative concerning migraines.

In May 2020, Conner spoke with ministers at the Scottish parliament about the debilitating effects of the condition.

He feels more education is needed for those unaware of the condition to squash the stigma its nothing more than a ‘headache’.

He said: “I think getting across that message that it’s more than just a headache is important.

“People will say, “I’ve got a migraine” and it’s actually a headache so it’s knowing the difference and people understanding that migraines are so much more.

“People need to understand how debilitating migraines can be to people, especially people who are living with chronic side effects.

“Just taking the time to understand the complexities of migraines and if you know someone who is suffering with them, that there is help available to them, whether it be their GP, neurologist or pharmacist.”

North-east project is a real ‘eye-opener’

Strides have been taken to raise more awareness of migraines in the north-east.

NHS Grampian joined forces with The Migraine Trust two years ago to launch the “Partnering with Pharmacy Teams to Improve Migraine Management” project.

Susan Flannery, project manager within the Realistic Medicine team has spent countless hours creating educational resources and engaging with patients.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she says the project has been a real “eye-opener”.

Susan said: “I’m a nurse by background so I knew a bit about migraine but no, this was an education.

“I feel like my eyes have been opened. I look at people completely differently and never would have said migraine is just a headache.

“If you come to A&E with a migraine, it’s the worst migraine you have ever had.

“I always felt horrifically awful that the pain must be so bad. I didn’t realise the impact it had for days and days afterwards.

“The punch to the gut that it has caused and you’re just floored I just didn’t appreciate that.”

‘Changing the perception of migraine’

The project has been extended for a third year, as six other health boards – including NHS Highland, NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney – prepare to pick up the baton.

The nationwide campaign has made great strides in changing the narrative.

However, Susan believes migraines should be recognised as a “life-impacting” condition.

She added: “For people to be able to ask for that help, we have to accept as a society that this is something that should be acknowledged as life-impacting.”

Robert Music, Chief Executive, The Migraine Trust added: “When many people hear ‘migraine’ they think ‘just a headache’.

“Migraine can impact every area of life including ability to work, to socialise and carry out day-to-day activities.

“It is far more than a headache.”