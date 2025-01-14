Exclusive: Lawyer hired by Aberdeen traders warns council to back down over bus gates ‘or we’ll see you in court’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Lawyer hired by Aberdeen traders warns council to back down over bus gates ‘or we’ll see you in court’

The same solicitor who scuppered controversial roads changes in Inverness has been recruited to fight traffic bans said to have hammered trade in the city centre.

Norman Esslemont has recruited a lawyer to challenge Aberdeen's bus gates system.
By Ben Hendry

The lawyer who forced Highland Council into a humiliating climbdown on controversial road changes has been hired to challenge Aberdeen’s bus gates system.

Traders, led by veteran clothes shop owner Norman Esslemont, have hired Alasdair Sutherland in their effort to get the council to scrap a system said to have pummeled their takings for the last 18 months.

The Burness Paull planning expert led the crusade against traffic bans on Academy Street in Inverness – forcing the local authority to scrap its proposals.

This vision never made it off the drawing board after Mr Sutherland took on the case on behalf of Inverness’s Eastgate Centre, and torpedoed the plans.

Aberdeen’s long-running saga took a shock twist at the turn of the year as it emerged complex road regulations may have been broken in rolling out the changes.

It comes as more crisis talks are set to take place on the bus gates this week.

Claims ‘every fine might have to be refunded’

It was claimed that Aberdeen City Council should have sought consent from the Scottish Government before making the system permanent.

Rival politicians even warned that every bus gate fine could have to be refunded if the traffic rules were found to be “void”.

And now these claims have been backed by the legal eagle hired by frustrated shopkeepers determined to do their bit.

A letter sent by Mr Sutherland to the council has been seen by The Press and Journal.

The lawyer warns that city bigwigs could now be “challengeable in court”.

Could council be forced to undo bus gates to avoid day in court?

The row over traffic changes in Inverness ultimately saw the council abandon the project in September.

This followed a legal challenge which reached the Court of Session, where Lord Sandison agreed that consultations had been “unlawful”.

Mr Sutherland has now scrutinised the legalities of Aberdeen’s system – and believes he has found it lacking.

The letter argues that Aberdeen City Council did not follow the law in making the “experimental” changes permanent.

Mr Sutherland argues that such a drastic overhaul could not be made “without the consent of the Scottish ministers”.

He adds that, while his clients “maintain their objection” to the scheme, this challenge is “only concerned with the procedure the council must follow”.

Claims the council’s decision was ‘incompetent’

Towards the end of 2024 it emerged that the council’s October vote to make the city centre bus gates permanent was “incompetent” – because they also opted to scrap the ban on turning right at Union Terrace.

In a tense meeting just before Christmas, leading SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors sensationally voted to undo their own decision two months prior.

Officials hoped this would be enough to offset any legal challenge.

Mr Sutherland begs to differ.

The lawyer, hailed as “one of Scotland’s leading planning advocates”, writes: “On December 18, a meeting was convened to ‘alter’ the council’s earlier decision to make the Etro permanent.

“In short, the council’s decision to make permanent an amended Etro (in October) was
incompetent.”

At these heated talks in December, flustered officials were ordered to “implement the procedure” to make the Aberdeen bus gates and associated road changes permanent.

According to the solicitor, the council should have sought Scottish Government consent at this point because of the objections the measures had received.

‘This would be challengeable in the Court of Session’

He continues: “Those objections are relevant objections and have been maintained.

“Accordingly, the council requires the consent of the Scottish minsters before it may competently and lawfully make the Etro permanent.”

This Mr Sutherland contends, could require a hearing during which opponents get to have their say before an objective panel.

Concerns have been raised that the Aberdeen bus gates were "invalid" from the get-go
He concludes: “Please confirm the council will adhere to the statutory procedure for making the Etro permanent and confirm the timetable for applying for the Scottish ministers’ consent.

“As already explained, it would be incompetent and unlawful for the council to make the Etro permanent without consent and any such decision would be challengeable in the Court of Session.”

‘I’m disappointed it has come to this’

Mr Esslemont has been a leading critic of the traffic system which has hammered takings, and caused shoppers to avoid the city centre altogether for fear of receiving a fine.

The Thistle Street trader said: “I have never seen the whole community so united.

“Like me, they cannot not understand why the council won’t listen to 99% of the businesses and people of Aberdeen.”

Mr Esslemont accused decision-makers of being “blinded by some misguided dogma” that bus gates “will revive the city centre rather than hasten its demise”.

Norman Esslemont holding a paper, with a front page on the city centre bus gates.
Mr Esslemont added: “I’m disappointed that we have to pursue a legal route as the council and officials seem to be so out of touch with their voters.”

He explained that he has already raised £6,000 to pursue the legal challenge.

Do you think the council should fight a legal battle to retain the bus gates? Let us know in our comments section below

Council looking for answers as lawyer challenges Aberdeen bus gates

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment on the latest development.

Last week, when we asked for an update, a spokeswoman would only divulge that officers were “confirming the legal position”.

The matter will be discussed at an emergency meeting on Thursday, January 16.

