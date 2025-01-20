From bloody battlefields to 10,000 year old artifacts: Take a look at the top heritage sites in Inverurie

Are you a history buff looking to learn more about the storied past of Inverurie?

Well, look no further.

From as far back as 10,000 BC all the way to more modern times, the area sure has something for everyone’s taste.

And to help you create the perfect itinerary for a day trip, we have compiled a list of the top historical attractions to visit in and around the Garioch town.

Battle of Harlaw

Just on the outskirts of Inverurie lies the site of one of the must brutal battles in Scottish history.

The Battle of Harlaw took place in 1411, and was a significant conflict between the Scottish crown and a band of rebellious Highland clans.

The clash took place just north of Inverurie and was primarily fought over who would gain control of the Highlands and the west coast of Scotland.

It ended indecisively with heavy casualties on both sides, but it solidified the authority of the Scottish crown in the region and banished any power that the highland clans had.

Today, the bloody battle is marked by the Harlaw Monument, a granite pillar erected in 1911 overlooking a field known as the “pley fauld”, where much of the battle took place.

The memorial is just a seven minute drive from Inverurie town centre.

Kinkell Church

Built in 1538, probably on the site of an earlier church, Kinkell Church was abandoned as a place of worship in 1771.

The church is dedicated to St Michael, and is thought to have been built by Alexander Galloway, Parson of Kinkell, who also built the Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen.

His work has been commemorated on the inner face of the north wall, which bears his initials and coat of arms, as well as the date 1524.

Meanwhile, inside the church stands a monument to Gilbert de Greenlaw, decorated with a knight effigy but reused as a grave marker for the Forbes family in 1592.

These are the last remnants of the church’s centuries-old heritage as most of the structure has now fallen into ruin.

But even so, there is plenty to see and learn from this interesting piece of history.

Cluny Castle

This historic castle is another gem located a stone’s throw from the Garioch town.

Cluny Castle is not the usual addition to our list as it is not open to the public.

However, it is available for events and wedding hire so there are still ways to take a glimpse inside this spectacular monument.

An 18 minute drive from Inverurie, Cluny Castle has a storied past through its centuries of ownership by the Gordon families.

The swanky home dates back to the late 16th century, and has managed to survive financial struggles and Jacobite rebellions.

The grounds are now owned by Cosmo Gordon, who aims to keep the historic venue alive as a remnant of his family’s past.

Castle Fraser

Now, don’t be disappointed if you don’t manage to get into Castle Cluny…

Just a stone’s throw away, there is an even bigger – and even more fascinating – castle to explore which is open to the public seven days a week.

Castle Fraser is not only one of the largest tower houses in Scotland, but also home to some of the quirkiest ghost mysteries that still haunts its spiral staircases.

You can explore family treasures and portraits, including one by Raeburn, ornaments and mementos – all of which have their own colourful stories to tell about the lairds.

And when you get bored with the most obvious sights at the castle, there are plenty of hidden trapdoors, secret staircases and even a spy hole to discover.

But beware, as you might not be the only one creeping around the stone corridors.

Legends tell of Lady Blanche Drummond, whose ghost still roams the hallways of the landmark alongside the spirit of a princess, who was viciously murdered there.

Garioch Heritage Centre

Our next pick is conveniently right in the heart of Inverurie.

The Garioch Heritage Centre opened on Loco Works Road seven years ago, and showcases the area’s history.

The museum is based inside the former carriage and wagon workshop which was once part of the Inverurie Locomotive Works.

The works closed in 1969, but are still being kept alive with the original 20-ton crane still in its original location.

Also on show are the stories of life in the Garioch town – from the earliest settlements to the present day.

The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday and is free to visit, with donations gratefully received.

Easter Aquhorthies stone circle

Over on the west side of Inverurie is where you will find the oldest entry on our list of top heritage attractions.

East Aquhorthies Stone Circle is a recumbent stone circle, which is more than 7,000 years older than the famed Pyramids in Egypt and unique to the north-east.

It dates all the way back to 10000 BC and features a large stone set on its side, flanked by two upright stones.

History boffins believe the stones were chosen specifically for their slightly pink tone of colour, while the recumbent stone is made of red granite taken from near Bennachie.

This is a great spot to take in the rolling hills and admire a piece of history.

Inverurie War Memorial

Back in the town centre is a poignant reminder of the Garioch town’s more recent contribution to history.

The Inverurie War Memorial stands just in front of the town hall, and marks the sacrifice made by those from the area during both World Wars.

It was unveiled in 1921, and features a life size statue of a Highland Regiment soldier, with the names of the dead carved into three of its sides.

Wreaths are laid at the memorial on Remembrance Day every year, with crowds gathered around the town centre staple to remember the war dead.

