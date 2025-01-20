Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher delighted Aberdeen loan ace Alfie Bavidge has got fans on the edge of their seats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher delighted Aberdeen loan ace Alfie Bavidge has got fans on the edge of their seats

Two goals in two games for the Dons loanee has fans excited - but the Inverness boss is keen to see the young forward simply maintain his strong scoring start.

By Paul Chalk
Alfie Bavidge rises to celebrate his goal in the 2-0 Caley Thistle win over Dumbarton on January 4, 2025, at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Alfie Bavidge celebrates his goal in the recent 2-0 win against Dumbarton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher wants fans to lap up excitement created by Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge – but he aims to keep the striker grounded.

Ahead of Tuesday’s crunch League One trip to Queen of the South, Bavidge is the name on many supporters’ lips after successive goals in vital 2-0 and 3-0 victories over relegation rivals Dumbarton and Annan Athletic.

The 18-year-old arrived on loan from the Premiership Dons this month, along with talented midfielder Alfie Stewart.

Bavidge, son of former ICT hitman Martin, has hit the ground running with his goals and high quality of attacking play and awareness.

For the administration-hit Highlanders, their focus is on trying to win their rearranged game in Dumfries to slice the gap on eighth-placed Annan to one point.

Bavidge ‘has hit the ground running’

Kellacher explained that Bavidge is already making an impact, but will keep the youngster focused, while allowing fans to praise the Dons starlet.

He said: “It’s important for me not to get carried away, and for Alfie and the players round about him.

“The fans should get excited. That’s what I said I wanted to do when I came in, because we want to see something different on the pitch and he brings that.

“The fans should be on the edge of their seat when he gets the ball, but it’s up to me to keep him grounded and focused on what he has to do.

“His mentality is great. The boy just wants to play football, and he’s done great.

“No matter where you ask him to play, whether he’s up front or down the sides, he gives everything he’s got.

“You just want to give these players a bit of freedom to go and play their games, and we’ve seen the rewards we can get in the last two games.”

Similar power and pace to his dad

Bavidge scored the first goal at Annan at the weekend before Keith Bray’s goal and a Billy Mckay penalty (ICT’s first of the season) rounded off a convincing result.  

Kellacher, who has a long association with Caley Thistle, remembers Alfie’s dad scoring goals in the old First Division under Steve Paterson in the late 1990s in 2000s.

And he hopes the teenager is on the road to having a big career in the years ahead.

He said: “I was here with Alfie’s dad, Martin, who I get on with. I have spoken to him a couple of times recently. It’s strange when you see his son now breaking through.

“Martin was a good, powerful player, with pace. Let’s hope Alfie can be even better.

Martin Bavidge in action for Caley Thistle in 2002.
Martin Bavidge in action for Caley Thistle in 2002. Image: SNS.

“They’re slightly different, but they both have pace and can score goals.

“Alfie has been a breath of fresh air since he’s come in.

“He wants to score goals and always be in the right place. And he anticipates situations.

“He could have had a few more on Saturday if it was not for Annan’s goalkeeper (Jamie Smith) pulling off some fantastic saves.

“Alfie has been brilliant and worked ever so hard, as has Alfie Stewart, and all the boys here.

“That’s what you get when you let young boys just play football.

“Alfie’s enjoying getting game-time with us, which we said he would get. He’s also got that bit of freedom to do what he wants when he gets into the final third.”

Only best will do to beat Doonhamers

Inverness have a few injury concerns ahead of the trip to Palmerston as they prepare to face the division’s best home performers.

Queens, who lost 3-1 to Premiership St Mirren in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, can go level on points with fourth-placed Alloa Athletic should they win.

Kellacher insists only the best will do from his team to get the better of Peter Murphy’s Doonhamers.

He said: “Queen of the South are a very good footballing side.

“They have a great home record, so we know just how hard a game this will be.

“I think they’ve got some cracking players, and they can be exciting to watch.

“We’ll try to be at our best. We’re back down the road for another long journey, but we will give it everything we’ve got.”

This fixture was postponed in November due to a frozen pitch, with ICT winning their home August meeting against Queens 1-0 thanks to a Billy Mckay goal.

Annan remain side for ICT to catch

Victory for Caley Thistle would give ICT the chance to move outside the bottom two with a win at Alloa this weekend.

After administration cost the club 15 points, to be in this position is encouraging, and Kellacher said the target is all about lifting the club into safety this term.

He added: “We try not to look at it and what we’ve done is moved closer to Annan in the league.

“Our main focus is to catch Annan and ultimately stay in League One. If we get beyond that, brilliant.

“Staying in the league has always been our priority.

“Winning on Saturday was huge. It claws more points back.

“Getting a result on Tuesday will be really difficult, but we must try to keep chipping away.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation