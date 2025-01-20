Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher delighted Aberdeen loan ace Alfie Bavidge has got fans on the edge of their seats

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher wants fans to lap up excitement created by Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge – but he aims to keep the striker grounded.

Ahead of Tuesday’s crunch League One trip to Queen of the South, Bavidge is the name on many supporters’ lips after successive goals in vital 2-0 and 3-0 victories over relegation rivals Dumbarton and Annan Athletic.

The 18-year-old arrived on loan from the Premiership Dons this month, along with talented midfielder Alfie Stewart.

Bavidge, son of former ICT hitman Martin, has hit the ground running with his goals and high quality of attacking play and awareness.

For the administration-hit Highlanders, their focus is on trying to win their rearranged game in Dumfries to slice the gap on eighth-placed Annan to one point.

Bavidge ‘has hit the ground running’

Kellacher explained that Bavidge is already making an impact, but will keep the youngster focused, while allowing fans to praise the Dons starlet.

He said: “It’s important for me not to get carried away, and for Alfie and the players round about him.

“The fans should get excited. That’s what I said I wanted to do when I came in, because we want to see something different on the pitch and he brings that.

“The fans should be on the edge of their seat when he gets the ball, but it’s up to me to keep him grounded and focused on what he has to do.

“His mentality is great. The boy just wants to play football, and he’s done great.

“No matter where you ask him to play, whether he’s up front or down the sides, he gives everything he’s got.

“You just want to give these players a bit of freedom to go and play their games, and we’ve seen the rewards we can get in the last two games.”

Similar power and pace to his dad

Bavidge scored the first goal at Annan at the weekend before Keith Bray’s goal and a Billy Mckay penalty (ICT’s first of the season) rounded off a convincing result.

Kellacher, who has a long association with Caley Thistle, remembers Alfie’s dad scoring goals in the old First Division under Steve Paterson in the late 1990s in 2000s.

And he hopes the teenager is on the road to having a big career in the years ahead.

He said: “I was here with Alfie’s dad, Martin, who I get on with. I have spoken to him a couple of times recently. It’s strange when you see his son now breaking through.

“Martin was a good, powerful player, with pace. Let’s hope Alfie can be even better.

“They’re slightly different, but they both have pace and can score goals.

“Alfie has been a breath of fresh air since he’s come in.

“He wants to score goals and always be in the right place. And he anticipates situations.

“He could have had a few more on Saturday if it was not for Annan’s goalkeeper (Jamie Smith) pulling off some fantastic saves.

“Alfie has been brilliant and worked ever so hard, as has Alfie Stewart, and all the boys here.

“That’s what you get when you let young boys just play football.

“Alfie’s enjoying getting game-time with us, which we said he would get. He’s also got that bit of freedom to do what he wants when he gets into the final third.”

Only best will do to beat Doonhamers

Inverness have a few injury concerns ahead of the trip to Palmerston as they prepare to face the division’s best home performers.

Queens, who lost 3-1 to Premiership St Mirren in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, can go level on points with fourth-placed Alloa Athletic should they win.

Kellacher insists only the best will do from his team to get the better of Peter Murphy’s Doonhamers.

He said: “Queen of the South are a very good footballing side.

“They have a great home record, so we know just how hard a game this will be.

“I think they’ve got some cracking players, and they can be exciting to watch.

“We’ll try to be at our best. We’re back down the road for another long journey, but we will give it everything we’ve got.”

This fixture was postponed in November due to a frozen pitch, with ICT winning their home August meeting against Queens 1-0 thanks to a Billy Mckay goal.

Annan remain side for ICT to catch

Victory for Caley Thistle would give ICT the chance to move outside the bottom two with a win at Alloa this weekend.

After administration cost the club 15 points, to be in this position is encouraging, and Kellacher said the target is all about lifting the club into safety this term.

He added: “We try not to look at it and what we’ve done is moved closer to Annan in the league.

“Our main focus is to catch Annan and ultimately stay in League One. If we get beyond that, brilliant.

“Staying in the league has always been our priority.

“Winning on Saturday was huge. It claws more points back.

“Getting a result on Tuesday will be really difficult, but we must try to keep chipping away.”

