Inverurie car wash APPROVED despite neighbour complaints and fears it may ‘revert back to old habits’

The Church Terrace facility had been operating without permission from Aberdeenshire Council for almost a year.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Elims Hand Car Wash in Inverurie is here to stay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
An Inverurie car wash that has caused a splash with its neighbours has been given the green light to remain open – but council officials have been urged to keep an eye on it.

Businessman Ilim Tanyeli has been operating the facility since last February without permission from Aberdeenshire Council.

He spent tens of thousands renovating the Church Terrace building previously used by electrical firm Novus.

Six residents objected to the Elims Hand Car Wash application when it was retrospectively lodged – and wanted to see it closed down.

Four locals wrote in giving it their full support.

The Elims Car Wash in Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Planners stressed that a closing time of 6pm would mean no customers would be allowed after this time, but staff could still be on site to tidy up.

The application recently went before the Garioch area committee for councillors to decide the facility’s fate.

Fears car wash would ‘revert back to old habits’

In their objections, residents said there was “constant noise” from power washers, vacuums and vehicles.

While others claimed spray from the cleaning equipment was splashing into their gardens.

When the car wash first opened, all power washing was done outside in the yard.

Cars will now be washed and valeted indoors to prevent any disruption to neighbours. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

This has since been moved indoors following complaints from the sometimes-soaked neighbours.

Mr Tanyelli will also install high speed roller doors to the building to cut down on noise coming from the building.

But, councillor David Keating asked for some reassurance that cleaning of cars would remain inside the building from now on.

“They were water jetting outside, I wouldn’t want them to revert back to old habits,” he stated.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillor Dominic Lonchay found the application to be “really positive” and was glad to see a new purpose for the redundant building.

He added: “I don’t believe that noise will be a problem from my past experience of using such facilities.”

Meanwhile, councillor Marion Ewenson noted the objections from residents but wanted to see the car wash remain open.

She believed that setting its closing time to 6pm and adding the roller doors would make a difference to neighbours.

But, she asked for the business to be “closely monitored” to ensure it sticks to its new rules.

The committee agreed and unanimously approved the application.

Conversation