Inverurie New Look ‘should be spared’ amid speculation chain is preparing to axe branches

Town centre leaders have said the Inverurie New Look should be spared the axe amid rumours the high street staple could be closing branches nationwide.

The clothes store has had a presence in the Garioch town for almost 20 years, but the future of outlets all across the UK has come into doubt in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a quarter of their 364 shops are at risk of being shut when their leases expire.

And whilst New Look say there are “no closures planned”, The Press and Journal understands that higher-ups are yet to make the final decision on if the Burn Lane store will be axed.

Why are New Look closing stores?

New Look’s potential culling of its high street stores comes as a reaction to tax increases coming in April, according to The Times.

Employer’s National Insurance contributions are set to rise, along with minimum wage and business rates.

The clothes retailer has already closed almost half of its stores since 2018, with only Aberdeen, Inverurie and Peterhead’s outlets remaining in the north-east.

‘No decision made’ over Inverurie New Look

The future of the Garioch town branch is still shrouded in secrecy despite the carefully worded statement advising no closures had been decided on.

To be on the safe side, town centre champions Inverurie Bid (business improvement district) are making the case to secure the future of the Burn Lane shop.

New Look has proved a popular outlet in the centre, which is why Derek Ritchie is confident of its future as part of the buzzing shopping district.

He said: “Last time I spoke to the manager there who runs the Aberdeen and Inverurie stores, it sounds like the Inverurie store is quite a successful one.

“I would think it’s unlikely to close. I believe it is quite a busy New Look Store that Inverurie has.”

Mr Ritchie continued: “If they stay it will help us keep our retail occupancy very high, which we want to continue.”

New Look is just one of many thriving retailers within Inverurie, with the town centre currently having just one empty unit after Cafe No. 8 High Street closed its doors last month.

