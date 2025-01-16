Inverurie New Look ‘should be spared’ amid speculation chain is preparing to axe branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie New Look ‘should be spared’ amid speculation chain is preparing to axe branches

There is mounting concern that the retail giant is poised to close stores.

By Isaac Buchan
The future of Inverurie's New Look has "not been decided". Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Town centre leaders have said the Inverurie New Look should be spared the axe amid rumours the high street staple could be closing branches nationwide.

The clothes store has had a presence in the Garioch town for almost 20 years, but the future of outlets all across the UK has come into doubt in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a quarter of their 364 shops are at risk of being shut when their leases expire.

And whilst New Look say there are “no closures planned”, The Press and Journal understands that higher-ups are yet to make the final decision on if the Burn Lane store will be axed.

Why are New Look closing stores?

New Look’s potential culling of its high street stores comes as a reaction to tax increases coming in April, according to The Times.

New Look have been closing stores left, right, and centre since 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Employer’s National Insurance contributions are set to rise, along with minimum wage and business rates.

The clothes retailer has already closed almost half of its stores since 2018, with only Aberdeen, Inverurie and Peterhead’s outlets remaining in the north-east.

‘No decision made’ over Inverurie New Look

The future of the Garioch town branch is still shrouded in secrecy despite the carefully worded statement advising no closures had been decided on.

To be on the safe side, town centre champions Inverurie Bid (business improvement district) are making the case to secure the future of the Burn Lane shop.

Clothes store bosses say there are no plans to close the Inverurie store for now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Look has proved a popular outlet in the centre, which is why Derek Ritchie is confident of its future as part of the buzzing shopping district.

He said: “Last time I spoke to the manager there who runs the Aberdeen and Inverurie stores, it sounds like the Inverurie store is quite a successful one.

“I would think it’s unlikely to close. I believe it is quite a busy New Look Store that Inverurie has.”

The Inverurie branch is one of the most popular stores in the town. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mr Ritchie continued: “If they stay it will help us keep our retail occupancy very high, which we want to continue.”

New Look is just one of many thriving retailers within Inverurie, with the town centre currently having just one empty unit after Cafe No. 8 High Street closed its doors last month.

