Roadworks begin near Inverurie Retail Park

Roadworks have begun at a busy Inverurie junction.

Diversions were put in place at Oldmeldrum Road on Monday morning at the junction with Inverurie retail park.

The road is currently one-way, and residents travelling from Oldmeldrum need to take an alternative route via the Portstown Link Road onto the B9001 into Inverurie.

While the road remains open for traffic traveling from Inverurie to Oldmeldrum, access to Inverurie Retail Park from the Oldmeldrum side of the traffic lights is unavailable.

Additionally, the footpath alongside the roadworks has been closed to pedestrians for safety reasons.

Waste system being installed near Inverurie Retail Park

Contractors Hunter Construction are installing a foul water pumping main, a system that moves wastewater from a property to a main sewer network.

The work is being carried out on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

According to the Aberdeenshire Council website, the work is due to be complete by Saturday, January 25.