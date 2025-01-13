Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Roadworks begin near Inverurie Retail Park Residents travelling from Oldmeldrum need to take an alternative route. By Jamie Sinclair January 13 2025, 7:32 pm January 13 2025, 7:32 pm Share Roadworks begin near Inverurie Retail Park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6667955/roadworks-begin-near-inverurie-retail-park/ Copy Link 0 comment Inverurie Retail Park is currently not accessible for those travelling from Oldmeldrum. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Roadworks have begun at a busy Inverurie junction. Diversions were put in place at Oldmeldrum Road on Monday morning at the junction with Inverurie retail park. The road is currently one-way, and residents travelling from Oldmeldrum need to take an alternative route via the Portstown Link Road onto the B9001 into Inverurie. The footpath is also closed whilst work is ongoing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson While the road remains open for traffic traveling from Inverurie to Oldmeldrum, access to Inverurie Retail Park from the Oldmeldrum side of the traffic lights is unavailable. Additionally, the footpath alongside the roadworks has been closed to pedestrians for safety reasons. Waste system being installed near Inverurie Retail Park Contractors Hunter Construction are installing a foul water pumping main, a system that moves wastewater from a property to a main sewer network. The work is being carried out on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council. Work began on the road this morning. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson. According to the Aberdeenshire Council website, the work is due to be complete by Saturday, January 25.
