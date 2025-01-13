Roadworks begin near Inverurie Retail Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roadworks begin near Inverurie Retail Park

Residents travelling from Oldmeldrum need to take an alternative route.

By Jamie Sinclair
Inverurie Retail Park is currently not accessible for those travelling from Oldmeldrum. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Retail Park is currently not accessible for those travelling from Oldmeldrum. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Roadworks have begun at a busy Inverurie junction.

Diversions were put in place at Oldmeldrum Road on Monday morning at the junction with Inverurie retail park.

The road is currently one-way, and residents travelling from Oldmeldrum need to take an alternative route via the Portstown Link Road onto the B9001 into Inverurie.

The footpath is also closed whilst work is ongoing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While the road remains open for traffic traveling from Inverurie to Oldmeldrum, access to Inverurie Retail Park from the Oldmeldrum side of the traffic lights is unavailable.

Additionally, the footpath alongside the roadworks has been closed to pedestrians for safety reasons.

Waste system being installed near Inverurie Retail Park

 

Contractors Hunter Construction are installing a foul water pumping main, a system that moves wastewater from a property to a main sewer network.

The work is being carried out on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Work began on the road this morning. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

According to the Aberdeenshire Council website, the work is due to be complete by Saturday, January 25.

 

 

Conversation