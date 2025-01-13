Jimmy Thelin labels Aberdeen’s signing of Alexander Jensen as ‘coup’ for club

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has labelled the capture of Danish utility player Alexander Jensen as a “coup” – saying the Dons have landed “one the highest performing players in Sweden”.

The 23-year-old has signed on a four-year deal from Allsvenskan outfit Brommapojkarna after the Reds agreed to pay a substantial fee – understood to be £545,000 (€650,000) – for the player, who can play both full-back positions, as well as in midfield.

The deal could rise to €1m (£839,000) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

With Aberdeen having confirmed the loan arrival of young Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington earlier on Monday evening, the Dons have taken their January transfer signing tally to four before the halfway point of the window.

Thelin said: “It has taken a lot of work by people behind the scenes here at the club, and over a number of months, but we’re pleased to get this deal for Alexander over the line.

“It’s another piece of the jigsaw complete in terms of strengthening the squad, and providing some reinforcement, particularly as we are experiencing some long-term injuries at the moment.

“He is one the highest-performing players in Sweden, so it’s a bit of coup for us to get him to Aberdeen.

“He is a really versatile player, so he will offer us flexibility across key areas of the pitch.

“He is currently at the end of a close season so he may take a little time to get up to speed, but we will work hard with him in the coming days and weeks, and we are confident he will have a positive impact for Aberdeen this season and beyond.”

Jensen: As soon as I heard of Aberdeen interest, I wanted to come

Jensen began his career at FC Midtjylland in his homeland, before making his senior debut at Vejle BK, another Danish club.

He then turned out for FC Fredericia before a 2023 switch to Sweden with Brommapojkarna.

Jensen has scored five goals in 71 appearances for Brommapojkarna.

“I’m very happy. As soon as I heard of the interest from Aberdeen, I wanted to come here so it’s nice to finally be here”, Jensen told Aberdeen’s website.

“Aberdeen is a big club and I feel this is the right step for my career. The club were determined in their pursuit of me, so it feels nice to be so wanted.

“I look forward to playing in front of the supporters and showing them what I can do. I will give everything I can for the team this season and in the future”

Thelin says Spurs centre-back Dorrington is an ‘exciting’ talent

Meanwhile, Thelin labelled Spurs loanee Dorrington, 19, an “exciting” talent.

The new Aberdeen arrival was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 3-0 victory at Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday before travelling to the north-east on Monday to complete his switch until the end of the campaign.

Dorrington, an England under-19 international, made his Tottenham first-team debut in an English Premier League match away to Southampton last month.

Thelin said: “Alfie is a really exciting young prospect who recently made his debut for the Tottenham Hotspur first-team.

“He has good speed, stature and good ability on the ball and his arrival will further strengthen our options at centre-back.

“We believe this will be an environment in which he can continue to grow and gain some invaluable match experience in a really competitive league.”

Dorrington is Aberdeen’s second centre-back addition in just a few days, with Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers – signed from Swiss side Grasshoppers in a deal worth £600,000 – making his debut in Sunday’s 0-0 Premiership draw with Hearts.

Winger Jeppe Okkels joined on loan from Preston North End last week, and also made his first Dons appearance against the Jambos.

Aberdeen are back in Premiership action on Wednesday night, taking on Rangers at Ibrox.

The second-placed Gers are nine points ahead of Thelin’s now-fourth-placed team, who are on an 11-game winless slump.

During their blistering start to the campaign, Thelin’s side had at one stage been nine points clear of the Ibrox outfit.