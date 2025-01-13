Jimmy Thelin labels Aberdeen’s signing of Alexander Jensen as ‘coup’ for club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin labels Aberdeen’s signing of Alexander Jensen as ‘coup’ for club

Aberdeen have confirmed the £545,000 signing of Danish utility player Jensen hours after the loan transfer of Tottenham Hotspur's Alfie Dorrington.

By Ryan Cryle
Alexander Jensen, centre with head band, in action for Brommapojkarna against Gothenburg.
Alexander Jensen, centre with head band, in action for Brommapojkarna against Gothenburg. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has labelled the capture of Danish utility player Alexander Jensen as a “coup” – saying the Dons have landed “one the highest performing players in Sweden”.

The 23-year-old has signed on a four-year deal from Allsvenskan outfit Brommapojkarna after the Reds agreed to pay a substantial fee – understood to be £545,000 (€650,000) – for the player, who can play both full-back positions, as well as in midfield.

The deal could rise to €1m (£839,000) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

With Aberdeen having confirmed the loan arrival of young Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington earlier on Monday evening, the Dons have taken their January transfer signing tally to four before the halfway point of the window.

Thelin said: “It has taken a lot of work by people behind the scenes here at the club, and over a number of months, but we’re pleased to get this deal for Alexander over the line.

“It’s another piece of the jigsaw complete in terms of strengthening the squad, and providing some reinforcement, particularly as we are experiencing some long-term injuries at the moment.

“He is one the highest-performing players in Sweden, so it’s a bit of coup for us to get him to Aberdeen.

“He is a really versatile player, so he will offer us flexibility across key areas of the pitch.

“He is currently at the end of a close season so he may take a little time to get up to speed, but we will work hard with him in the coming days and weeks, and we are confident he will have a positive impact for Aberdeen this season and beyond.”

Jensen: As soon as I heard of Aberdeen interest, I wanted to come

Jensen began his career at FC Midtjylland in his homeland, before making his senior debut at Vejle BK, another Danish club.

He then turned out for FC Fredericia before a 2023 switch to Sweden with Brommapojkarna.

Jensen has scored five goals in 71 appearances for Brommapojkarna.

“I’m very happy. As soon as I heard of the interest from Aberdeen, I wanted to come here so it’s nice to finally be here”, Jensen told Aberdeen’s website.

“Aberdeen is a big club and I feel this is the right step for my career. The club were determined in their pursuit of me, so it feels nice to be so wanted.

“I look forward to playing in front of the supporters and showing them what I can do. I will give everything I can for the team this season and in the future”

Thelin says Spurs centre-back Dorrington is an ‘exciting’ talent

Meanwhile, Thelin labelled Spurs loanee Dorrington, 19, an “exciting” talent.

The new Aberdeen arrival was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 3-0 victory at Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday before travelling to the north-east on Monday to complete his switch until the end of the campaign.

Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur, left, is substituted on against Southampton.
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur, left, is substituted on against Southampton. Image: Shutterstock.

Dorrington, an England under-19 international, made his Tottenham first-team debut in an English Premier League match away to Southampton last month.

Thelin said: “Alfie is a really exciting young prospect who recently made his debut for the Tottenham Hotspur first-team.

“He has good speed, stature and good ability on the ball and his arrival will further strengthen our options at centre-back.

“We believe this will be an environment in which he can continue to grow and gain some invaluable match experience in a really competitive league.”

Dorrington is Aberdeen’s second centre-back addition in just a few days, with Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers – signed from Swiss side Grasshoppers in a deal worth £600,000 – making his debut in Sunday’s 0-0 Premiership draw with Hearts.

Winger Jeppe Okkels joined on loan from Preston North End last week, and also made his first Dons appearance against the Jambos.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels controls the ball against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels controls the ball against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are back in Premiership action on Wednesday night, taking on Rangers at Ibrox.

The second-placed Gers are nine points ahead of Thelin’s now-fourth-placed team, who are on an 11-game winless slump.

During their blistering start to the campaign, Thelin’s side had at one stage been nine points clear of the Ibrox outfit.

Conversation