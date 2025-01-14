Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Police close section of Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road Emergency services were reportedly in attendance near Haudagain Roundabout. By Alberto Lejarraga January 14 2025, 9:26 pm January 14 2025, 9:26 pm Share Police close section of Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6669544/aberdeen-great-northern-road-emergency-services/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have closed a section of Aberdeen's Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Police have closed a section of a busy Aberdeen Road. Officers were called to Great Northern Road, near Haudagain Roundabout, earlier in the evening. It has been reported that emergency services were also at the scene. A worker at nearby Esso Petrol Station explained he could see the road was blocked from the shop. Several police vehicles remain at the scene. Multiple police vehicles remain at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Police have set up a blue screen near a bus stop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The nature of the incident is unknown at this moment. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
