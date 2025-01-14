Police close section of Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road

Police have closed a section of a busy Aberdeen Road.

Officers were called to Great Northern Road, near Haudagain Roundabout, earlier in the evening.

It has been reported that emergency services were also at the scene.

A worker at nearby Esso Petrol Station explained he could see the road was blocked from the shop.

Several police vehicles remain at the scene.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this moment.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

