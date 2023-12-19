A chance to live like royalty at Inverurie stately mansion for just £318,000

A sought-after tower house within an historic stately home in Inverurie has gone on sale.

17th-century Keith Hall once was the stately home of the Earl of Kintore, sitting on a massive 26 acres of land designed by renowned landscaper Capability Brown.

The property was transformed in 1984 into eight apartments and four houses, one of which is ‘Tower House’ and is now listed for sale by Savills.

The new owner will be able to live like royalty with an impressive grand entrance to the property via the courtyard.

Set over four floors connected via a historic stone spiral staircase, Tower House has an abundance of history mixed with intricate features, including a wood-panelled drawing room.

It features an ornate plasterwork ceiling, cornicing, and wall sconce lighting, as well as a fitted bookcase and a prominent stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

Located on floor one is the family room, a cosy area off the entrance hall. Also located on this floor is the home’s wine cellar and separate guest toilet.

One floor up is the impressive drawing/sitting room as well as the kitchen. Heading up the spiral staircase once again you reach the third floor.

The primary bedroom suite occupies this entire floor and has a large bedroom with a fireplace and a spacious ensuite with a standalone bath and separate wood-panelled sauna.

On the top floor, there are three further bedrooms as well as the main bathroom.

Keith Hall is just east of Inverurie, where new owners can access several amenities. Aberdeen is around 17 miles away.

The property agent said: “The communal landscaped and mature grounds of about 26 acres provide wonderful relaxation spaces. An enchanting spot is down by the lake for peace and reflection.”

The property is currently listed by Savills for £318,000.