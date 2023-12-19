A chance to live like royalty at Inverurie stately mansion for just £318,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

A chance to live like royalty at Inverurie stately mansion for just £318,000

A four-bedroom 'tower house' located within Keith Hall - which has a drawing room, wine cellar and sauna - has gone on the market.

By Ross Hempseed
Tower House at Keith Hall in Inverurie.
Keith Hall (L) and the grand drawing room (R). Image: Savills.

A sought-after tower house within an historic stately home in Inverurie has gone on sale.

17th-century Keith Hall once was the stately home of the Earl of Kintore, sitting on a massive 26 acres of land designed by renowned landscaper Capability Brown.

The property was transformed in 1984 into eight apartments and four houses, one of which is ‘Tower House’ and is now listed for sale by Savills.

The new owner will be able to live like royalty with an impressive grand entrance to the property via the courtyard.

Tower House entrance at Keith Hall in Inverurie.
The courtyard where the entrance to Tower House can be found. Image: Savills.

Set over four floors connected via a historic stone spiral staircase, Tower House has an abundance of history mixed with intricate features, including a wood-panelled drawing room.

It features an ornate plasterwork ceiling, cornicing, and wall sconce lighting, as well as a fitted bookcase and a prominent stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

The stunning ornate drawing room. Image: Savills.

Located on floor one is the family room, a cosy area off the entrance hall. Also located on this floor is the home’s wine cellar and separate guest toilet.

One floor up is the impressive drawing/sitting room as well as the kitchen. Heading up the spiral staircase once again you reach the third floor.

The Tower House kitchen. Image: Savills.

The primary bedroom suite occupies this entire floor and has a large bedroom with a fireplace and a spacious ensuite with a standalone bath and separate wood-panelled sauna.

The primary bedroom suite. Image: Savills.
The en suite bathroom which includes a shower and standalone bathtub. Image: Savills.
Tower House in Keith Hall in Inverurie.
The sauna located in the primary bedroom’s bathroom. Image: Savills.

On the top floor, there are three further bedrooms as well as the main bathroom.

Keith Hall is just east of Inverurie, where new owners can access several amenities. Aberdeen is around 17 miles away.

The property agent said: “The communal landscaped and mature grounds of about 26 acres provide wonderful relaxation spaces. An enchanting spot is down by the lake for peace and reflection.”

The property is currently listed by Savills for £318,000.

Live the high life in stunning castle conversion for offers over £320,000

More from Property

1 Riverside Park is a beautiful bungalow situated in Inverurie.
Beautiful Inverurie bungalow on the market for £400,000
1 Balnacoil Apartments in Aboyne is full of charm and character.
Rosie gives historic Aboyne apartment a magnificent makeover
Baillieswells Lodge in the suburb of Bieldside, to the west of Aberdeen.
Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000
The Prince's House Hotel and the Jacobite steam train from the Harry Potter films.
Hotel along iconic 'Hogwarts Express' route at Glenfinnan for sale
The former church building is now on the market.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
Newtonhill house from above.
For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views
Sarah and Jordan Rae have beautifully renovated their stunning Victorian home in Aberdeen's west end.
Sarah and Jordan breathe new life into their stunning home in Aberdeen's west end
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m
The modern home near Newburgh
Modern luxury home in exclusive development near Newburgh for sale
This stunning Stonehaven home is full of charm and character.
Superb Stonehaven cottage on the market for £225,000