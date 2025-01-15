Bridge of Don Carpetright set to become new Superdrug store

The Carpetright unit on the Bridge of Don Retail Park is to become home to a new Superdrug store.

A planning application for the Denmore Road site has been put before Aberdeen City Council.

It details new signs and LED lighting, as well as changes to the rear of the store.

In all, designs show eight new signs, both illuminated and non-illuminated and apparently in a striking pink, will be put in place.

There are already two Superdrugs in Aberdeen, with one located in Union Square and the other in the St Nicholas Centre.

Unit four at Bridge of Don Retail Park, which is currently home to Carpetright, is listed by Park Place Retail as being under offer.

The retail park is home to an array of big names.

They include B&Q, M&S Foodhall, Pets at Home, Home Bargains and Costa.