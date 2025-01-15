Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Bridge of Don Carpetright set to become new Superdrug store Planning permission has been applied for by the health and beauty chain. By Jamie Sinclair January 15 2025, 6:19 pm January 15 2025, 6:19 pm Share Bridge of Don Carpetright set to become new Superdrug store Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6670457/bridge-of-don-carpetright-set-to-become-new-superdrug-store/ Copy Link 0 comment The Carpetright store at Bridge of Don Retail Park is to become a Superdrug. Image: Google Maps The Carpetright unit on the Bridge of Don Retail Park is to become home to a new Superdrug store. A planning application for the Denmore Road site has been put before Aberdeen City Council. It details new signs and LED lighting, as well as changes to the rear of the store. Bridge of Don Retail Park. Image: Chris Sumner. In all, designs show eight new signs, both illuminated and non-illuminated and apparently in a striking pink, will be put in place. There are already two Superdrugs in Aberdeen, with one located in Union Square and the other in the St Nicholas Centre. Unit four at Bridge of Don Retail Park, which is currently home to Carpetright, is listed by Park Place Retail as being under offer. The retail park is home to an array of big names. They include B&Q, M&S Foodhall, Pets at Home, Home Bargains and Costa.
