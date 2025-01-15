Online only: Popular Aberdeen sweet shop close doors after 16 years in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Online only: Popular Aberdeen sweet shop close doors after 16 years in city

Wowzie will move to online trading before the end of March.

By Jamie Sinclair
Wowzie on St Andrews Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Wowzie on St Andrews Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The owners of a popular Aberdeen sweet shop have announced they are leaving the city and will be moving the business online.

Wowzie, whose candy-coloured pink and white frontage makes it stand out on St Andrew Street, will make a new home in Aberdeenshire before the end of March.

The business has blamed the loss of the John Lewis department store – an anchor unit for so many nearby retailers – for a reduction in trade.

And owners say the impact of council decision – such as the introduction of bus gates – has cost them even more customers.

Fearing shop units in the city centre are now simply out of reach, they intend to create a packaging unit in Aberdeenshire from where they will continue to trade online.

The decision to close the store was announced in a post on the store’s Facebook page this evening.

The store remains popular but its sweet treats are increasingly being purchased online. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

It reads: “Retail shopping has changed with most purchases now being made online.

“Locally in our area, the loss of John Lewis has impacted footfall.

“In the city centre, the low emission zone and bus gates cause so much confusion among drivers that a lot of people avoid driving in town.

“The general opinion from our customers who now shop online is that it is easier to avoid the city centre than attempt to navigate it.”

Sweet shop owners left with no choice but to close store

Wowzie finds itself in a challenging spot for attracting footfall, but the sweet shop says a move to a more profitable location doesn’t appear feasible.

The owners said: “We have always kept our prices as low as we can.

“We have priced other units, but the overheads don’t make moving an easy option as prices would have to increase significantly to cover rent, rates and utilities.”

They noted that a presence in one of the city’s shopping centres six years ago – a stall – cost £550 a week to rent.

“The stall had to be manned during centre hours and sweets don’t sell much in the morning, so staff costs were extremely high”, they said.

“We dread to think what the actual cost of a unit in one of the shopping centres would be.

“It’s just not possible for small local businesses without extortionate pricing.”

St Andrew Street confectionary specialists to close down store

The business finished its statement by thanking its customers for years of loyalty.

“We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support we have had for our wee business and we are equally sad that things have to now change,” they said.

“However, we don’t want to risk ‘hanging on’ and then find ourselves in a loss situation financially.

“We are bowing out from the shop side while we are in a secure position.

“We shall miss the chats more than anything else and all the lovely friendships that we have made…. but we do need to change things.

“If online doesn’t work then it doesn’t work – it won’t be for the sake of trying that’s for sure!”

Conversation