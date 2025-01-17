Exclusive: Aberdeen traders launch crowdfunder to take council to court in bus gates battle

Traders are turning to the people of Aberdeen to take the council to court – with thousands needed for a legal battle against the bus gates said to have “devastated once thriving businesses”.

Backed by scores of concerned Aberdeen residents, veteran shop owner Norman Esslemont has launched a crowdfunder to try and raise £35,000 for their cause.

The retailer last week revealed he has hired the same lawyer who banjaxed Highland Council’s plans to introduce the same traffic bans in Inverness.

After reviewing the case, Alasdair Sutherland of Burness Paull said the matter is “challengeable in court” and warned councillors of the consequences of their decisions.

He argued that the bus gates cannot be made permanent without the explicit consent of Scottish ministers – and failing to do so “would be incompetent and unlawful”.

The lawyer’s review, which is said to have cost £6,000, was funded by Mr Esslemont himself in a desperate bid to find a solution to the “harmful” bus gate saga.

And now, he is appealing to fellow traders and residents to chip in and help cover the cost for the next stage of their crusade to finally scrap the traffic system.

It comes just a day after the city’s SNP and Lib Dem administration voted to leave matters as they are, ignoring their colleagues’ pleas to stop “this shambles”.

What would the money be used for?

The money raised will be used to dig deeper into all of the details around the decision to make the bus gates permanent in efforts to make the case “as strong as possible”.

This may include ordering additional reports on the economic and traffic impact of the proposed measures.

In his campaign statement, Mr Esslemont writes: “This is not just a fight for local businesses, it’s about ensuring the city centre remains accessible and welcoming for everyone.

“We need to send a strong message to the council that they must listen to the thousands of people in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas who are negatively affected by the bus gates.

“Together, we can reclaim the city centre we once loved.”

‘Listen to your voters now councillors – 2027 will be too late…’

The council ruling group yesterday refused to retreat and voted to keep the bus gates as they are, with their legal advisors insisting “they have followed the processes lawfully”.

However, disgruntled opposition councillors accused the local authority’s co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill in “sticking two fingers up to the public”.

But Mr Allard said that people should “look at the bigger picture” and that he’s ready to be judged for his actions in the next elections in 2027.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Esslemont today reacted to the news with dismay, saying taking the council to court was a “last resort”.

He added: “I read Thursday’s P&J front with a blend of sadness and anger.

“I still cannot believe that councillor Allard does not appreciate that shoppers and visitors are avoiding the city centre as a result of misguided and unresearched planning.

“There may some minimal improvement in traffic flow, but nothing to make up for the damage to businesses, the very lifeblood of the city.

“My footfall – and more importantly profits – are well down this year although outside the bus gates, and I know many others inside are faring much worse.

“Listen to your voters now councillor, 2027 will be too late.”

What do Aberdeen business leaders say?

In light of the legal threat hanging over the local authority’s head, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson, again pleaded to them to rethink their actions.

He said: “Sadly, this move by our city centre business does not surprise me, and is born out of a belief that they simply haven’t been listened to, with little or no empathy shown to their plight.

“It is in nobody’s interests to potentially drag this through the courts and I implore Aberdeen City Council to get round the table and actually listen to the many concerns that have been voiced and find that common sense compromise.”

You can find more details about the crowdfunder and donate here.

