Exclusive: Aberdeen traders launch crowdfunder to take council to court in bus gates battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen traders launch crowdfunder to take council to court in bus gates battle

The latest drive against the traffic measures comes after top council solicitors said they are "not concerned" about the legal threat and insisted "they have followed the processes lawfully".

By Denny Andonova
Norman Esslemont, who has launched a legal battle against the Aberdeen bus gates, holding The Press and Journal with the Common Sense Compromise front page.
Norman Esslemont hired the same solicitor who scuppered controversial roads changes in Inverness to fight the traffic bans in Aberdeen. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

Traders are turning to the people of Aberdeen to take the council to court – with thousands needed for a legal battle against the bus gates said to have “devastated once thriving businesses”.

Backed by scores of concerned Aberdeen residents, veteran shop owner Norman Esslemont has launched a crowdfunder to try and raise £35,000 for their cause.

The retailer last week revealed he has hired the same lawyer who banjaxed Highland Council’s plans to introduce the same traffic bans in Inverness.

After reviewing the case, Alasdair Sutherland of Burness Paull said the matter is “challengeable in court” and warned councillors of the consequences of their decisions.

It ha emerged councillors might have introduced the city centre bus gates “unlawfully”. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

He argued that the bus gates cannot be made permanent without the explicit consent of Scottish ministers – and failing to do so “would be incompetent and unlawful”.

The lawyer’s review, which is said to have cost £6,000, was funded by Mr Esslemont himself in a desperate bid to find a solution to the “harmful” bus gate saga.

And now, he is appealing to fellow traders and residents to chip in and help cover the cost for the next stage of their crusade to finally scrap the traffic system.

Business groups and owners banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Business groups and owners banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise last summer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It comes just a day after the city’s SNP and Lib Dem administration voted to leave matters as they are, ignoring their colleagues’ pleas to stop “this shambles”.

What would the money be used for?

The money raised will be used to dig deeper into all of the details around the decision to make the bus gates permanent in efforts to make the case “as strong as possible”.

This may include ordering additional reports on the economic and traffic impact of the proposed measures.

Norman Esselmont has led the fight against the city centre bus gates. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

In his campaign statement, Mr Esslemont writes: “This is not just a fight for local businesses, it’s about ensuring the city centre remains accessible and welcoming for everyone.

“We need to send a strong message to the council that they must listen to the thousands of people in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas who are negatively affected by the bus gates.

“Together, we can reclaim the city centre we once loved.”

‘Listen to your voters now councillors – 2027 will be too late…’

The council ruling group yesterday refused to retreat and voted to keep the bus gates as they are, with their legal advisors insisting “they have followed the processes lawfully”.

However, disgruntled opposition councillors accused the local authority’s co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill in “sticking two fingers up to the public”.

But Mr Allard said that people should “look at the bigger picture” and that he’s ready to be judged for his actions in the next elections in 2027.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Esslemont today reacted to the news with dismay, saying taking the council to court was a “last resort”.

To go with story by Denitsa Andonova. Council ‘not scared’ of legal action over bus gates. Picture shows; The Press and Journal bus gate ragout. Aberdeen. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson. Date; 17/01/2025

He added: “I read Thursday’s P&J front with a blend of sadness and anger.

“I still cannot believe that councillor Allard does not appreciate that shoppers and visitors are avoiding the city centre as a result of misguided and unresearched planning.

“There may some minimal improvement in traffic flow, but nothing to make up for the damage to businesses, the very lifeblood of the city.

“My footfall – and more importantly profits – are well down this year although outside the bus gates, and I know many others inside are faring much worse.

“Listen to your voters now councillor, 2027 will be too late.”

Council officers said they have "no concern" over a potential legal challenge from traders regarding the bus gates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Council officers said they have “no concern” over a potential legal challenge from traders regarding the bus gates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do Aberdeen business leaders say?

In light of the legal threat hanging over the local authority’s head, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson, again pleaded to them to rethink their actions.

He said: “Sadly, this move by our city centre business does not surprise me, and is born out of a belief that they simply haven’t been listened to, with little or no empathy shown to their plight.

“It is in nobody’s interests to potentially drag this through the courts and I implore Aberdeen City Council to get round the table and actually listen to the many concerns that have been voiced and find that common sense compromise.”

You can find more details about the crowdfunder and donate here.

Read more:

Conversation