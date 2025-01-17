Gallery: Fraserburgh fans get up close and personal with the Scottish Cup at special event

The men’s and women’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup trophies visited Fraserburgh on Thursday night.

The silverware was on show at the Broch’s Bellslea Park at a special event ahead of the Breedon Highland League side’s fourth round tie against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Supporters had the opportunity to get photos with the trophy while Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, captain Willie West and club legends Billy Gordon and Russell McBride were in attendance for a question and answer session which was hosted by Craig Telfer of the BBC’s A View from the Terrace.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the best of the evening.