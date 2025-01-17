Gallery: Fraserburgh fans get up close and personal with the Scottish Cup at special event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Gallery: Fraserburgh fans get up close and personal with the Scottish Cup at special event

The silverware was on show at the Broch’s Bellslea Park at a special event ahead of the fourth round tie against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, centre, with two young Broch supporters and the Scottish Cup. Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Callum Law

The men’s and women’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup trophies visited Fraserburgh on Thursday night.

The silverware was on show at the Broch’s Bellslea Park at a special event ahead of the Breedon Highland League side’s fourth round tie against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Supporters had the opportunity to get photos with the trophy while Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, captain Willie West and club legends Billy Gordon and Russell McBride were in attendance for a question and answer session which was hosted by Craig Telfer of the BBC’s A View from the Terrace.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the best of the evening.

Fraserburgh club secretary and former chairman Finlay Noble and wife Alison with the Scottish Cup.
Fraserburgh fan Brian Topping with the Scottish Cup.
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour and two fans with the silverware.
The Broch will start as big underdogs when they take to the field at Ibrox on Sunday. 
After facing Fraserburgh on Sunday, Rangers will head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Thursday. 
The men’s and women’s Scottish Cups were in Fraserburgh on Thursday. 
From left to right: Mark Cowie (Fraserburgh manager), Willie West (Fraserburgh captain), Russell McBride and Billy Gordon (Fraserburgh legends) take part in a Q and A hosted by Craig Telfer.
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and captain Willie West during the Q and A.
Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom with the trophies.
From left to right: Mark Cowie, Willie West, Russell McBride and Billy Gordon take part in a Q and A hosted by Craig Telfer.
Fraserburgh players Scott Barbour, Joe Barbour and Bryan Hay among those enjoying the Q and A.
Looks like an early outing for a half-and-half scarf.
Fraserburgh coach Alex Mair.
Craig Telfer addresses the crowd.
Fraserburgh fan Brian Topping asks a question.
A well attended event by Fraserburgh fans young and old. 
A relaxed Mark Cowie ahead of the club’s big game. 
The questions kept coming for the Broch heroes. 
Would it be the biggest Scottish Cup upset of all time if Fraserburgh were to win at Ibrox on Sunday?
Mark Cowie with some young fans and the Scottish Cup. 

