What next for Gamers?: ‘Ellerium wasn’t massive physically, but for Inverness and the gaming and tabletop communities it was metaphorically’

Ryan Williamson fears people could become more isolated after loss of supportive and safe gaming store

Regular visitors believe the loss of Ellerium Games will be a big blow for Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson

An Inverness gamer fears people could become more isolated following the closure of the popular city business they often called home.

Ellerium Games is to disappear after owner Jason Wilson made the difficult decision to call time on the much-loved shop after nine years.

The news prompted a number of local gamers to express their sadness, among them Ryan Williamson who spoke to the Press and Journal.

He says the loss of the popular gathering place is a ‘massive blow’ to the city.

‘We had a place to call home’

Ryan said: “Ellerium wasn’t massive physically, but for Inverness and the gaming and tabletop communities it was metaphorically.

“It was effectively the centre of town for many groups and individuals.

“A lot of people into trading card games and tabletop games can feel like outcasts and outsiders – but here we had a place to call home.”

Ryan Williamson with a full beard and moustache.
Ryan Williamson from Inverness says he fears games in Inverness will begin to feel ‘isolated and lonely’ following the closure of Ellerium Games in Inverness. Image: Ryan Williamson.

Ryan was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of seven and high-functioning autism by age 13.

Collectible card games such as Magic the Gathering and Lightseekers became huge parts of his life – as did roleplaying games such as Dungeons and Dragons.

For Ryan, who struggles with socialising, Ellerium became a place of safety, support and friendship.

He recalls playing a number of tournaments alongside owner Jason.

Jason Wilson of Ellerium in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Socialising has extra challenges for me, so a place like Ellerium, where I could just drop in and out, was a massive social crutch for me,” he said.

“I’ve been friends with the owner Jason for years, probably decades at this point.

“We used to play Magic the Gathering years and years ago in herosforsale (another Inverness store that has since closed) and others that disappeared before Ellerium even opened.”

‘Ellerium Games offered a friendly environment’

Speaking about Ellerium following its closure, the gamer said there was always a good time to be had.

“The shop was a friendly environment,” Ryan said.

“You could get the banter there too – it wasn’t the type of place that’s super serious and didn’t know how to have fun.

“The most important thing to me though – outside of all the games –  was that as someone with autism, I felt welcome.

“I wasn’t made to feel any different than anyone else. I was at home.”

As gamers scramble to find a new gathering place, Ryan fears some may be left feeling ‘isolated and lonely’.

“The Highlands is a resilient region,” he said.

“We’ve often felt isolated from the rest of the UK – with things such as couriers adding extra days onto deliveries for example because we aren’t ‘mainland’ – but we find a way.

“But it’s still a massive blow to the area and it might cause some to feel more isolated and lonely.”

He added: “I wish everyone who worked at Ellerium all the best for the future and in their lives, even those I didn’t get the chance to know.”

