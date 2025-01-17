Inverurie power cut: ‘Queues like Christmas’ at Tesco as blackout to last for hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie power cut: ‘Queues like Christmas’ at Tesco as blackout to last for hours

 SSEN engineers are carrying out repairs

By Michelle Henderson
SSEN are dealing with a fault on their overhead network. Image: PA
More than 100 homes and businesses in Inverurie have been plunged into darkness due to a power cut.

SSEN engineers have been tasked to the Aberdeenshire town following reports of a fault on their overhead line.

In all, it is said to have affected 24 postcodes and 182 individual properties have been affected by the outage.

The town’s Tesco Extra store was among those affected by the outage.

A backup generator kept the lights on at the supermarket – though not without a little flickering.

But staff and shoppers did experience difficulties and delays as tills went down.

Engineers are aiming to have the power restored by 7.30pm.

Fault on overhead line leaves Inverurie in the dark

SSEN said the outage had been caused by a fault on an overhead line and described it as “a common issue dealt with by teams”.

A statement, issued on their website reads: “The cause of this power cut is a fault on our overhead network.

“This is the most common type of fault we see, and our teams are very experienced in dealing with these issues.

“In most cases, our engineers can get your power back on by simply replacing a fuse at a local substation, however, if the fault is severe, this may take us longer to fix.”

