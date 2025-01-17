Inverurie power cut: ‘Queues like Christmas’ at Tesco as blackout to last for hours

More than 100 homes and businesses in Inverurie have been plunged into darkness due to a power cut.

SSEN engineers have been tasked to the Aberdeenshire town following reports of a fault on their overhead line.

In all, it is said to have affected 24 postcodes and 182 individual properties have been affected by the outage.

The town’s Tesco Extra store was among those affected by the outage.

A backup generator kept the lights on at the supermarket – though not without a little flickering.

But staff and shoppers did experience difficulties and delays as tills went down.

Engineers are aiming to have the power restored by 7.30pm.

Fault on overhead line leaves Inverurie in the dark

SSEN said the outage had been caused by a fault on an overhead line and described it as “a common issue dealt with by teams”.

A statement, issued on their website reads: “The cause of this power cut is a fault on our overhead network.

“This is the most common type of fault we see, and our teams are very experienced in dealing with these issues.

“In most cases, our engineers can get your power back on by simply replacing a fuse at a local substation, however, if the fault is severe, this may take us longer to fix.”