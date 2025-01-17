Denis Law: Aberdeen mourns homegrown football legend after death aged 84

The death of football legend Denis Law has been announced, with Aberdeen fans and friends saying they will “never forget” the humble, home-grown hero.

He died aged 84 after a “tough battle” with illness.

Law lifted two league titles with Manchester United and was the only Scottish player to ever win the Ballon d’Or when he won it in 1964.

But in Aberdeen he was regarded as royalty, with two separate statues in the city he loved.

And he was even granted the rare honour of the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, with thousands thronging the streets to show their affection.

A short family statement announced his death, which came after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021.

‘He fought a tough battle’

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away.

“He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently.

“We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

‘We’ll never forget him’

Barney Crockett, councillor and former Provost, was by Denis Law’s side when the star unveiled a statue of himself a few years ago in Aberdeen city centre.

He said: “It is immensely sad to hear the news.

“Denis had fought a long brave battle against illness and everybody in the north-east will be saddened by his death.

“He brought so much energy and so much goodness to the world that we’ll all miss him.

“We’ll never forget him.”

Reflecting on the local legend he got to know over the years, Mr Crockett added: “He was first and foremost a gentleman.

“Shy and unassuming off the pitch. He had the heart of a lion and he was the most skilful player Scotland has ever produced. On the pitch he mastered bravery and speed.”

How did Denis Law pay tribute to Aberdeen on poignant visit?

One of Denis Law’s final visits to the city he loved came in November 2021, with locals given a final chance to show their appreciation.

He replicated his famous pose as he unveiled a striking five-metre sculpture, entitled Legend.

An emotional Law said the city “means everything” to him.

The star, then 81, said he had never forgotten his roots.

‘I always came back to Aberdeen’

“As a young 15-year-old I went to Huddersfield which was like another planet,” he said.

“It could have been Australia.

“I always came back to Aberdeen and I have been a very lucky guy, having a bit of talent on the football pitch and being able to play for my country.”

Alex Ferguson hailed Denis Law as ‘epitomy of a Scotsman’

His close friend Alex Ferguson, who managed Aberdeen to European glory before 26 triumphant years at United, hailed him as the “greatest Scottish player of all time”.

Ferguson quipped: “I think this statue definitely captures him – the only thing is I don’t see him wiping his sweater on his nose.”

He also praised the courage of the former player in a moment made even more poignant after he revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia earlier that year.

“I think Denis epitomises a Scotsman,” Ferguson added.

“He had a chance to be a great player and he took the chance. His career was incredible.”

How else will Denis Law be remembered in Aberdeen?

Described by former club Huddersfield as an “immortal” of the football world, it is clear to see his home city is determined the humble star’s name will not be forgotten.

The Denis Law Legacy Trust joined with the Johan Cruyff Foundation to open Scotland’s first Cruyff Court in July 2017.

The all-weather playing area is located on Catherine Street – just off George Street – and bears Denis Law’s name.

And the council has also been exploring the idea of creating a walking and art trail around Aberdeen honouring the star.

The plan was put forward by The Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Printfield Community Forum.

‘Denis would always return to Printfield’

The Press and Journal spoke to the forum’s chairwoman Margaret England back in 2021.

She told us: “For me it’s about honouring him as a local person and letting others know that just because you come from a certain area doesn’t mean you can’t do anything you want.

“Every time Denis used to come up to Aberdeen, he would hire a minibus and the first place he took his pals was Printfield.

“I think through this trail we should be showing how proud we are of Denis, and I am so chuffed with the council’s decision to give us the money for the legacy trail.”

Aberdeen legend reacts to death of Denis Law

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson said on X: “RIP Denis Law, had the pleasure as a 15-year-old before a trial with Man City to spend time at his house.

“Met him numerous times since. The nicest person I have met.

“An all time legend of world football and a loon from Aberdeen.

“Will be sadly missed.”

Denis Law Legacy Trust says ‘Scotland’s greatest ever footballer’ will live on after death

The Denis Law Legacy Trust described Law as “Scotland’s greatest ever footballer and a proud Aberdonian”.

The Trust said: “He was an inspirational figure for so many people in the city.”

Former Scotland international Joe Jordan called Law a “proper icon”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he recalled: “Denis was a special player.

“A proper icon for his ability on the field to score goals but he had a special edge to him, not just as a player but as a person. He was a special player.”

Look back at legendary career

The death of Denis Law represents the end of an era for many football fans.

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973.

He is third behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on United’s all-time list.

He also had spells at Huddersfield, Manchester City (twice) and Torino.

Capped 55 times by Scotland – he made his senior debut aged 18 in 1958 – Law remains his country’s joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals alongside Kenny Dalglish.

Law’s transfers from Huddersfield to Manchester City in 1960 and later moves to Italian club Torino (1961) and to Manchester United in 1962 were all British records at the time.

