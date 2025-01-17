Denis Law: Aberdeen’s most famous footballer’s life in pictures

Denis Law is widely regarded as one of the best footballers Scotland has ever produced – if not the greatest.

Law, who attended Powis Academy in Aberdeen, started his football career at Huddersfield Town where he played under future Liverpool manager Bill Shankly.

He became the club’s youngest player when he made his debut in 1956 aged just 16 years and 10 months.

In 1960 Law joined Manchester City for a record fee of £55,000.

He spent only one season at City before a move to Italy to join Torino proved too good to turn down.

He returned to England to join Manchester United in 1962 and went on to score 237 goals in 404 games for the Red Devils.

Law was named winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1964 and remains the only Scottish footballer to have been crowned European footballer of the year.

The Aberdonian formed one third of United’s ‘Holy Trinity’ alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best.

Law won two First Division titles with United and the 1963 FA Cup but missed the 1968 European Cup final victory due to injury.

He ended his career with a season at Manchester City in 1973-74 before formally announcing his retirement in August 1974.

Law is Scotland’s joint top goalscorer alongside Kenny Dalglish with 30 goals in 55 appearances for his country.

Here are some images from our archives of Aberdeen’s most famous footballer through the years.