Peterhead Community Hospital closed to admissions and most visitors after flu outbreak

Peterhead Community Hospital is closed to new admissions and most visitors due to a flu outbreak.

Staff at the Buchan facility have started an “enhanced cleaning regime” after several cases of the illness.

Non-essential visits and new admissions to the hospital have been stopped temporarily, with health chiefs urging anyone with respiratory problems to stay at home.

An NHS Grampian statement said: “We have suspended non-essential visiting at Summers Ward in Peterhead Community Hospital following an outbreak of influenza.

“In addition, the hospital is closed to new admissions, and enhanced cleaning regimes are in place.

“Influenza and similar illnesses are very common, especially at this time of year.

“While unpleasant, most people will recover within a few days.

“Anyone suffering from any respiratory symptoms should stay at home.

“We want to thank all staff at the hospital for their hard work at this time and to patients and their relatives for their understanding and cooperation.”

Peterhead Community Hospital open to essential visitors only

Only visits deemed necessary are being allowed for now – including for end-of-life patients, children and those with dementia.

The statement added: “Any essential visitors should not attend if they have any symptoms of illness.

“Please do not come to any hospital to visit friends or family if you are feeling ill, even if you think ‘it’s just a sniffle’.

“What is a sniffle to you, might be a life-threatening flu infection to a vulnerable person.”