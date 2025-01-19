Peterhead Community Hospital closed to admissions and most visitors after flu outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Community Hospital closed to admissions and most visitors after flu outbreak

NHS Grampian has urged anyone with respiratory problems to stay at home.

By Graham Fleming
Peterhead Community Hospital.
Peterhead Community Hospital has stopped accepting new admissions and non-essential visits. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Peterhead Community Hospital is closed to new admissions and most visitors due to a flu outbreak.

Staff at the Buchan facility have started an “enhanced cleaning regime” after several cases of the illness.

Non-essential visits and new admissions to the hospital have been stopped temporarily, with health chiefs urging anyone with respiratory problems to stay at home.

An NHS Grampian statement said: “We have suspended non-essential visiting at Summers Ward in Peterhead Community Hospital following an outbreak of influenza.

Ambulance and parked cars outside the main entrance of Peterhead community hospital.
Those with respiratory issues have been urged to stay at home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“In addition, the hospital is closed to new admissions, and enhanced cleaning regimes are in place.

“Influenza and similar illnesses are very common, especially at this time of year.

“While unpleasant, most people will recover within a few days.

“Anyone suffering from any respiratory symptoms should stay at home.

“We want to thank all staff at the hospital for their hard work at this time and to patients and their relatives for their understanding and cooperation.”

Peterhead Community Hospital open to essential visitors only

Only visits deemed necessary are being allowed for now – including for end-of-life patients, children and those with dementia.

The statement added: “Any essential visitors should not attend if they have any symptoms of illness.

“Please do not come to any hospital to visit friends or family if you are feeling ill, even if you think ‘it’s just a sniffle’.

“What is a sniffle to you, might be a life-threatening flu infection to a vulnerable person.”

