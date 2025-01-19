Former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood dies aged 69

Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood who has died at the age of 69.

Calderwood, who was Dons manager from 2004 to 2009, was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2017.

His time in charge at Pittodrie included a memorable Uefa Cup run during the 2007-08 season when the Dons drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich.

He was Dunfermline Athletic manager for five years before moving to Pittodrie, where he succeeded Steve Paterson in the Dons dugout.

After leaving the Dons in 2009, he had short spells in charge of Kilmarnock, who he helped save from relegation from the top flight, and Ross County, with whom he won the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2011.

He ended his managerial career in the Netherlands with stints at Go Ahead Eagles in 2012 and De Graafschap in 2014.

Calderwood’s partner Yvonne Buchanan said: “I’ve lost the love of my life to a very cruel disease.

“We shared so many special moments together, especially with my children – Mark, Carla and Jolana – and we are all devastated.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported and loved him.

“Your kindness, care and unwavering support meant the world not only to him but to all of us.

“I’d like to extend my gratitude to the staff at Abbotsford House in Bearsden, Glasgow.

“We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly sad time and thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”

A statement from Aberdeen read: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Jimmy Calderwood.

“The thoughts of all at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Dunfermline Athletic chairman and CEO David Cook said: “On behalf of everyone at Dunfermline Athletic, we are all shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Calderwood.

“Jimmy constructed a fantastic squad of players in the early 2000s that had Pars fans on the edge of their seats with his bold attacking style of football.

“He brought some magnificent moments to this club, none more so than helping us reach the Scottish Cup final in 2004.

“The sea of black and white at Hampden was testament to the force he had created.

“Our deepest condolences go to Jimmy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A message from Ross County read: “Everyone at Ross County FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former manager, Jimmy Calderwood.

“The thoughts of all at the club are with Jimmy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A European run like no other

The undoubted highlight of Calderwood’s time in charge of the Dons came in the Uefa Cup during the 2007-08 season.

The Dons overcame Dnipro to make it to the group stage of the competition where they faced Panathinaikos, Lokomotiv Moscow, Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen.

Thanks principally to a magnificent 4-0 victory against Copenhagen in their final group game the Dons progressed to take on Bayern Munich in the last 32 of the competition.

Calderwood’s side drew 2-2 at Pittodrie thanks to goals from Josh Walker and Sone Aluko before losing 5-1 in Germany in the second leg as a memorable adventure came to an end.

Striker Darren Mackie scored what was dubbed “the million-pound goal” with his diving header against Dnipro to help the Dons qualify for the group stage.

He feared he was on his way out at Pittodrie and thanked Calderwood for the part he played in his career.

Speaking to the Press and Journal last year to mark 20 years since Calderwood was appointed Dons boss, Mackie said: “Before Jimmy arrived I honestly thought I was heading out the door. His arrival revived my Aberdeen career.

“He gave me a chance, told me he fully believed in me, and he was a great manager to play for. I loved every minute of playing for him.”

Calderwood, who grew up in Glasgow, began his career as a professional footballer with Birmingham City.

He made his first team debut in 1972 and went on to make more than 150 appearances for the Blues.

Calderwood, a midfielder, moved to the Netherlands in 1980, joining Sparta Rotterdam.

He spent the next nine years of his playing career in the country with spells at Willem II, Roda and Heracles Almelo before hanging up his boots in 1989.

He moved into coaching, firstly with amateur club Rietvogels of Almelo before becoming assistant coach of FC Zwolle in 1992.

A move to Cambuur Leeuwarden was followed by a return to Willem II where he was initially the assistant manager in 1995 before being promoted to manager a year later.

He took charge of NEC Nijmegen from 1997 to 1999 before returning to Scotland as Dunfermline manager.