Body pulled from water in Ballater after ‘unexplained’ death of 61-year-old man

A body has been discovered in the River Dee near Ballater Bridge.

Police confirmed the recovery of the man’s body in the Deeside town at around 12.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

The 61-year-old’s death is still being treated as “unexplained” at this time, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The bridge remains closed at this time.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Sunday, 19 January 2025, the body of a 61-year-old man was recovered from the water at Ballater Bridge, Ballater.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of his death which at this time police are treating as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Ballater Bridge remains closed at this time.”