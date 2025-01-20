Business meeting interrupted as Aberdeen man wins £105k supercar in 19p prize draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business meeting interrupted as Aberdeen man wins £105k supercar in 19p prize draw

61-year-old David said he was over the moon with his prize.

By Graham Fleming
A BOTB employee and David in front of the McLaren
David was "over the moon" with his win. Image: BOTB

An Aberdeen man has revealed he is “absolutely over the moon” after winning a £105,000 supercar from a 19p prize draw.

61-year-old David Harkin, from Kingswells, was in a business meeting at work when he received a shock call to say he’d won a luxury McLaren sports car.

“You’re joking,” David exclaimed, laughing in disbelief when Christian, of Best of the Best (BOTB) car competitions, revealed his incredible win.

Smiling Aberdeen man David kneels down beside his new black and orange supercar, which is a McLaren he won in a competition
David and his new car. Image: BOTB

David then immediately raced out of work to see the vehicle parked outside his home address, where he was handed the keys to his brand new 570S Spider.

“I’m absolutely over the moon – it’s Christmas all over again”. He said, looking upon his “life-changing” win.

“I saw the competition online and thought I’d give it a go. I never imagined in a million years I would win. I’m a very lucky individual.”

David has since wasted no time in getting acquainted with his new car, sitting behind the wheel and firing up the engine.

David sitting inside his new supercar and raising his arm in triumph out of the window
David plans to take the car to the Highlands. Image: BOTB

He also already made plans for his first road trip.

“I’m going to have a lot of fun driving this,” he said with a smile.

“The Highlands are about 100 miles away, and have got some fantastic roads.

“I’ll probably take it up there.”

Aberdeen supercar win a ‘special feeling’

The win came courtesy of BOTB, which specialise in luxury vehicle prize draws.

Their recent special edition draw, in which participants could win supercars from only 19p, produced David’s stunning win.

Christian Williams, presenter for the company, said it was “special” to make David’s day with his news of his win.

Christian said: “Delivering prizes like this is the best part of my job.

“Seeing the reaction of winners like David, knowing we’ve made their dream a reality is truly special.”

