Business meeting interrupted as Aberdeen man wins £105k supercar in 19p prize draw

An Aberdeen man has revealed he is “absolutely over the moon” after winning a £105,000 supercar from a 19p prize draw.

61-year-old David Harkin, from Kingswells, was in a business meeting at work when he received a shock call to say he’d won a luxury McLaren sports car.

“You’re joking,” David exclaimed, laughing in disbelief when Christian, of Best of the Best (BOTB) car competitions, revealed his incredible win.

David then immediately raced out of work to see the vehicle parked outside his home address, where he was handed the keys to his brand new 570S Spider.

“I’m absolutely over the moon – it’s Christmas all over again”. He said, looking upon his “life-changing” win.

“I saw the competition online and thought I’d give it a go. I never imagined in a million years I would win. I’m a very lucky individual.”

David has since wasted no time in getting acquainted with his new car, sitting behind the wheel and firing up the engine.

He also already made plans for his first road trip.

“I’m going to have a lot of fun driving this,” he said with a smile.

“The Highlands are about 100 miles away, and have got some fantastic roads.

“I’ll probably take it up there.”

Aberdeen supercar win a ‘special feeling’

The win came courtesy of BOTB, which specialise in luxury vehicle prize draws.

Their recent special edition draw, in which participants could win supercars from only 19p, produced David’s stunning win.

Christian Williams, presenter for the company, said it was “special” to make David’s day with his news of his win.

Christian said: “Delivering prizes like this is the best part of my job.

“Seeing the reaction of winners like David, knowing we’ve made their dream a reality is truly special.”