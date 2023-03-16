Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner

By Andy Morton
March 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 5:07 pm
Aberdeen's vibrant pre-theatre dinner scene will have you salivating at places such as the Chop Grill and Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's vibrant pre-theatre dinner scene will have you salivating at places such as the Chop Grill and Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s bustling theatre scene is evenly matched by the vibrancy of its restaurants, so check out our list of top spots for a pre-show dinner.

Many of the restaurants are close to His Majesty’s Theatre, which is the main draw in Aberdeen when it comes to stellar stage performances.

But we’ve included a few venues further afield that also cater to the theatre crowd.

So whether you’re looking for a coffee before curtains up or a full-blown meal with standing ovation, we have it covered.

Chop Grill and Bar

Not many bars in Aberdeen describe their food as ‘Canadian-inspired’.

The North American country is more famous for its lumberjacks than its cuisine, but that doesn’t mean you should give the Chop Grill and Bar a pass.

Dishes such as chipotle mango chicken and fish tacos make the restaurant a top pick. Especially if you have a show to catch around the corner at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Address: St Andrew St, Aberdeen AB25 1LR

Website: www.chopgrillbar.com

The Chop Grill & Bar is great for nights out. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Terrace at HMT

You can’t get closer to His Majesty’s Theatre than The Terrace.

The restaurant, which opened last year, is connected to the theatre and just a quick leap and a bound from your seat.

The dining space is part of a £675,000 revamp of the box office and foyer area of His Majesty’s, designed to create more space and re-invigorate the theatre’s glass annexe.

The views alone are worth the booking – diners can see right into the new Union Terrace Garden.

Address: His Majesty’s Theatre, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/the-terrace

The Terrace at HMT is right next to the theatre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kirk View Cafe

Recently relocated to Belmont Street, this Aberdeen favourite continues to serve diners first-class fare.

And as it is now just yards from HMT, the cafe offers an excellent pre-theatre dinner experience that deserves a standing ovation.

Address: 47 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Website: www.kirkviewcafe.co.uk

Kirk View Cafe is a stone’s throw from HMT. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mi Amore

Located on Huntly Street, Mi Amore has been around long enough to develop a bit of a cult following.

The pre-theatre dinner menu offers two courses for £18.99, and choices include all the Mi Amore favourites such as lasagna and penne picante.

Address: 80-82 Huntly St, Aberdeen AB10 1TD

Website: www.amoreitalianrestaurant.co.uk

Mi Amore has some great pre-theatre dishes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The Noose and Monkey

The Noose and Monkey is a stone’s through from HMT and sits on the curve of Rosemount Viaduct that allows you to see all the way up to Union Terrace Gardens.

It’s a quirky choice for a pre-theatre meal, but you won’t be disappointed. The food here is excellent.

Dishes include chicken fajitas, fish and chips and the wide selection of Noose Burgers such as the Nacho Chicken Burger and vegetarian Cauliflower Kale & Cheddar Burger.

Address: 31-35 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1NQ

Website: www.thenooseandmonkey.com

The Noose & Monkey is a great choice for pre-theatre food. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Nargile

The pre-theatre menu at this Turkish restaurant runs from 5pm until 6.30pm all week and costs £17.50 for two courses.

Diners can chose from a wide selection of great Turkish dishes.

Address: 77-79 Skene St, Aberdeen AB10 1QD

Rendezvous at Nargile

The Craftsman Company

The Craftsman serves Aberdeen’s OTHER theatre district – the one around the The Tivoli on Guild Street.

It’s a great choice for food – the place does excellent pizzas – but it’s bound to get busy just before a show.

If you don’t have time for food – or suspect you may fall asleep mid-show – check out a Craftsman coffee. The cafe roasts its own beans.

Address: 2 Guild St, Aberdeen AB11 6NE

Website: www.thecraftsmancompany.com

The Craftsman Company is in Aberdeen’s other theatre district. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Poldinos Ristorante & Pizzeria

Poldino’s has been serving Aberdeen since 1977, accruing an outstanding reputation in the process.

Its location on Little Belmont Street means that it is a popular choice for a pre-theatre meal.

Pollo cacciatora, scallop and prawn pasta ravioli and a range of other pasta, pizza and salad dishes are the order of the day at Poldino’s.

Perfect for a treat before the stage lights go on.

Address: 7 Little Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

Website: www.poldinos.co.uk

Poldinos is always a popular choice for Aberdonians. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

