Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner

Aberdeen’s bustling theatre scene is evenly matched by the vibrancy of its restaurants, so check out our list of top spots for a pre-show dinner.

Many of the restaurants are close to His Majesty’s Theatre, which is the main draw in Aberdeen when it comes to stellar stage performances.

But we’ve included a few venues further afield that also cater to the theatre crowd.

So whether you’re looking for a coffee before curtains up or a full-blown meal with standing ovation, we have it covered.

Chop Grill and Bar

Not many bars in Aberdeen describe their food as ‘Canadian-inspired’.

The North American country is more famous for its lumberjacks than its cuisine, but that doesn’t mean you should give the Chop Grill and Bar a pass.

Dishes such as chipotle mango chicken and fish tacos make the restaurant a top pick. Especially if you have a show to catch around the corner at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Address: St Andrew St, Aberdeen AB25 1LR

Website: www.chopgrillbar.com

The Terrace at HMT

You can’t get closer to His Majesty’s Theatre than The Terrace.

The restaurant, which opened last year, is connected to the theatre and just a quick leap and a bound from your seat.

The dining space is part of a £675,000 revamp of the box office and foyer area of His Majesty’s, designed to create more space and re-invigorate the theatre’s glass annexe.

The views alone are worth the booking – diners can see right into the new Union Terrace Garden.

Address: His Majesty’s Theatre, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/the-terrace

Kirk View Cafe

Recently relocated to Belmont Street, this Aberdeen favourite continues to serve diners first-class fare.

And as it is now just yards from HMT, the cafe offers an excellent pre-theatre dinner experience that deserves a standing ovation.

Address: 47 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Website: www.kirkviewcafe.co.uk

Mi Amore

Located on Huntly Street, Mi Amore has been around long enough to develop a bit of a cult following.

The pre-theatre dinner menu offers two courses for £18.99, and choices include all the Mi Amore favourites such as lasagna and penne picante.

Address: 80-82 Huntly St, Aberdeen AB10 1TD

Website: www.amoreitalianrestaurant.co.uk

The Noose and Monkey

The Noose and Monkey is a stone’s through from HMT and sits on the curve of Rosemount Viaduct that allows you to see all the way up to Union Terrace Gardens.

It’s a quirky choice for a pre-theatre meal, but you won’t be disappointed. The food here is excellent.

Dishes include chicken fajitas, fish and chips and the wide selection of Noose Burgers such as the Nacho Chicken Burger and vegetarian Cauliflower Kale & Cheddar Burger.

Address: 31-35 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1NQ

Website: www.thenooseandmonkey.com

Nargile

The pre-theatre menu at this Turkish restaurant runs from 5pm until 6.30pm all week and costs £17.50 for two courses.

Diners can chose from a wide selection of great Turkish dishes.

Address: 77-79 Skene St, Aberdeen AB10 1QD

The Craftsman Company

The Craftsman serves Aberdeen’s OTHER theatre district – the one around the The Tivoli on Guild Street.

It’s a great choice for food – the place does excellent pizzas – but it’s bound to get busy just before a show.

If you don’t have time for food – or suspect you may fall asleep mid-show – check out a Craftsman coffee. The cafe roasts its own beans.

Address: 2 Guild St, Aberdeen AB11 6NE

Website: www.thecraftsmancompany.com

Poldinos Ristorante & Pizzeria

Poldino’s has been serving Aberdeen since 1977, accruing an outstanding reputation in the process.

Its location on Little Belmont Street means that it is a popular choice for a pre-theatre meal.

Pollo cacciatora, scallop and prawn pasta ravioli and a range of other pasta, pizza and salad dishes are the order of the day at Poldino’s.

Perfect for a treat before the stage lights go on.

Address: 7 Little Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

Website: www.poldinos.co.uk