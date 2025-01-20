WATCH: Aberdeen resident’s ‘disbelief’ as parcel stolen only one minute after its delivery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Aberdeen resident’s ‘disbelief’ as parcel stolen only one minute after its delivery

The package was grabbed from the doorstep by a person in a mask.

By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeen resident has been left dumbstruck after their parcel was stolen from their doorstep only one minute after its delivery.

Smart doorbell footage has been released of the “unbelievable” moment a thief pinches a parcel straight from a welcome mat at a flat in Foresterhill.

The jaw-dropping footage catches the masked opportunist in the act, before slinking upstairs.

Now, speaking to The Press and Journal, the resident who ordered the parcel – who did not wished to be named – has slammed the courier’s service as “not good enough”.

The parcel, delivered by Evri last Tuesday, appears small enough to be delivered through the letterbox.

However, it was left at the recipient’s doorstep hallway. It was then taken moments after it was dropped off.

They also claim that the company has been of little help since reporting the incident to them last Thursday.

“I’m very unhappy with the delivery,” they said.

“There was no care taken at all by the courier and the lack of response to my complaint is ridiculous.

A masked man was caught in the act via a smart doorbell.

“The original complaint contained the info about the theft but their response was to see if another member of my household had it or check the neighbours? I couldn’t believe it.

“The package was quite important to me.

“The delivery was for a project I’m working on. If Evri doesn’t respond soon the company won’t be able to ship a replacement to me in time.

“So, I’m faced with losing money I don’t really have to get a back-up in case this isn’t sorted.”

Evri to take action after Aberdeen parcel theft

However, the resident added that the area has been plagued by similar incidents since moving in.

They continued: “Honestly I’m not shocked by it at all.

“There’s been a few people in my area who have had things stolen.

“There’s even a couple of Amazon boxes outside that have an address on it from a few streets over.”

Evri has since apologised for their handling of the incident.

An Evri spokesperson said: “This falls below the high standard of service we expect of our couriers, who customers rate on average 4.7 out of 5 stars.

“We have been in contact with the customer affected to apologise and offer a gesture of goodwill, and we can confirm we have addressed this footage with the courier and taken action accordingly.”

