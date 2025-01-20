WATCH: Aberdeen resident’s ‘disbelief’ as parcel stolen only one minute after its delivery

An Aberdeen resident has been left dumbstruck after their parcel was stolen from their doorstep only one minute after its delivery.

Smart doorbell footage has been released of the “unbelievable” moment a thief pinches a parcel straight from a welcome mat at a flat in Foresterhill.

The jaw-dropping footage catches the masked opportunist in the act, before slinking upstairs.

Now, speaking to The Press and Journal, the resident who ordered the parcel – who did not wished to be named – has slammed the courier’s service as “not good enough”.

The parcel, delivered by Evri last Tuesday, appears small enough to be delivered through the letterbox.

However, it was left at the recipient’s doorstep hallway. It was then taken moments after it was dropped off.

They also claim that the company has been of little help since reporting the incident to them last Thursday.

“I’m very unhappy with the delivery,” they said.

“There was no care taken at all by the courier and the lack of response to my complaint is ridiculous.

“The original complaint contained the info about the theft but their response was to see if another member of my household had it or check the neighbours? I couldn’t believe it.

“The package was quite important to me.

“The delivery was for a project I’m working on. If Evri doesn’t respond soon the company won’t be able to ship a replacement to me in time.

“So, I’m faced with losing money I don’t really have to get a back-up in case this isn’t sorted.”

Evri to take action after Aberdeen parcel theft

However, the resident added that the area has been plagued by similar incidents since moving in.

They continued: “Honestly I’m not shocked by it at all.

“There’s been a few people in my area who have had things stolen.

“There’s even a couple of Amazon boxes outside that have an address on it from a few streets over.”

Evri has since apologised for their handling of the incident.

An Evri spokesperson said: “This falls below the high standard of service we expect of our couriers, who customers rate on average 4.7 out of 5 stars.

“We have been in contact with the customer affected to apologise and offer a gesture of goodwill, and we can confirm we have addressed this footage with the courier and taken action accordingly.”