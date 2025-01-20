Dash-cam footage shows dramatic near-miss on the A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Dash-cam footage shows dramatic near-miss on the A96

The driver has described the incident as a 'scary' experience.

By Graham Fleming

Dramatic new A96 dash-cam footage shows the moment a driver came “scarily” close to a potential car crash.

The video, captured earlier today, follows a driver who swerves on to the wrong side of the road near Keith.

The motorist in the silver car then manages to pull back onto the correct side of the carriageway, narrowly avoiding a collision with oncoming traffic.

The near-miss took place at the Haughs Road junction with the A95.

The driver who witnessed and captured the incident did not wish to be named but said the entire experience was “very scary.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “It could have been much worse, but the whole experience was very scary.

“The A96 can be quite treacherous, but I’m just glad no-one was hurt this time.”

A96 dash-cam footage results in near-miss near Keith

The Press and Journal has conducted exclusive analysis on A96 accidents.

Our data team has pulled together official statistics and combined it with our own reporting from stories we’ve covered on the main Aberdeen and Inverness route.

The interactive map shows the locations of crashes on the A96 from 2019 to 2023.

Insights are also given on locations of crashes, as well as days of the week and even weather.

