Dash-cam footage shows dramatic near-miss on the A96

Dramatic new A96 dash-cam footage shows the moment a driver came “scarily” close to a potential car crash.

The video, captured earlier today, follows a driver who swerves on to the wrong side of the road near Keith.

The motorist in the silver car then manages to pull back onto the correct side of the carriageway, narrowly avoiding a collision with oncoming traffic.

The near-miss took place at the Haughs Road junction with the A95.

The driver who witnessed and captured the incident did not wish to be named but said the entire experience was “very scary.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “It could have been much worse, but the whole experience was very scary.

“The A96 can be quite treacherous, but I’m just glad no-one was hurt this time.”

The Press and Journal has conducted exclusive analysis on A96 accidents.

Our data team has pulled together official statistics and combined it with our own reporting from stories we’ve covered on the main Aberdeen and Inverness route.

The interactive map shows the locations of crashes on the A96 from 2019 to 2023.

Insights are also given on locations of crashes, as well as days of the week and even weather.

