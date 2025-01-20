IN PICTURES: King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Aberdeen

Aberdeen played host to royalty today with the King and Queen traveling to speak with locals including the city’s last remaining D-Day veteran.

King Charles visited The Gordon Highlanders Museum, which celebrates the story of the regiment, where he was given a tour of its recent renovations, spoke with volunteers, and met with veteran Jim Glennie.

Mr Glennie was 18-years-old when he stormed the beaches of Normandy and today, now 99, volunteers time at the museum where he often cited as being one of its star attractions.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla attended an engagement at the Sir Duncan Rice Library across the city.

There, she met students and staff of the University of Aberdeen’s online primary education course. She was also introduced to supporters and volunteers of the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

Below are a selection of images from both visits.

Can you spot anyone you know in them?