Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Aberdeen

The royals were in the north-east attending events across the city.

King Charles meets 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie, during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: PA
King Charles meets 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie, during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: PA
By Ross Hempseed & Jamie Ross

Aberdeen played host to royalty today with the King and Queen traveling to speak with locals including the city’s last remaining D-Day veteran.

King Charles visited The Gordon Highlanders Museum, which celebrates the story of the regiment, where he was given a tour of its recent renovations, spoke with volunteers, and met with veteran Jim Glennie.

Mr Glennie was 18-years-old when he stormed the beaches of Normandy and today, now 99, volunteers time at the museum where he often cited as being one of its star attractions.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla attended an engagement at the Sir Duncan Rice Library across the city.

There, she met students and staff of the University of Aberdeen’s online primary education course. She was also introduced to supporters and volunteers of the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

Below are a selection of images from both visits.

Can you spot anyone you know in them?

King Charles III meets volunteers during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum, in Aberdeen, to view recent renovations. All images of engagement: PA
King Charles is given a gift during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum.
99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie is pictured during the King’s visit.
King Charles meets staff of the Gordon Highlanders Museum.
King Charles meets Alexander ‘Sandy’ Manson as they view a kilt worn by Sandy’s grandfather Captain Alexander Manson.
King Charles meets with staff and volunteers.
King Charles is shown a painting of 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie.
King Charles meets staff during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum.
King Charles III during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum, in Aberdeen.
Queen Camilla with The Chapel Choir. All images of engagement: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured is Queen Camilla leaving the University.
Queen Camilla meeting people from WayWORD.
Pictured is Queen Camilla meeting people from the School of Education and Savvy Students Club.
Pictured is Queen Camilla listening to the performance by The Chapel Choir.
Pictured is Queen Camilla with The Chapel Choir.
Pictured is Queen Camilla with Professor Sir Iain Torrance and Professor George Boyne.
The Queen chats with people at the library.
Queen Camilla meeting people from the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.
Pictured is Queen Camilla meeting people from the School of Education and Savvy Students Club.
Pictured is Queen Camilla meeting people from the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.
Pictured is Queen Camilla meeting people from libraries.
Queen Camilla walks in the library grounds with Deputy Lieutenant Gillian Milne.
Pictured is Queen Camilla arriving with Principle George Boyne.

Conversation