Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man who may have travelled to Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man who may have travelled to Huntly

Dennis Mackie, 86, was last seen around 4.30pm on Monday, January 20 in Aberdeen.

By Louise Glen
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Police are seeking public help to trace Dennis Mackie from Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man Dennis Mackie.

The 86-year-old was last seen around 4.30pm on Monday on Dunlin Road in Aberdeen.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Huntly area.

Officers have described the man as around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with grey, balding hair and slight stubble. He wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a grey cardigan, a grey polo shirt, black jogger bottoms and beige slip-on shoes.

Dennis Mackie missing from Aberdeen
Dennis Mackie is missing from Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

It is believed he is driving a copper-gold coloured Ford Fiesta, registration SY64 TVA.

Inspector Graeme Skene said concerns are growing for Mr Mackie’s welfare.

He said: “It is important that we make sure Dennis is safe and well as concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Dennis or his car or who knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3697 of Monday, 20 January, 2025.

Conversation