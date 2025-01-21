Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man who may have travelled to Huntly

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man Dennis Mackie.

The 86-year-old was last seen around 4.30pm on Monday on Dunlin Road in Aberdeen.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Huntly area.

Officers have described the man as around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with grey, balding hair and slight stubble. He wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a grey cardigan, a grey polo shirt, black jogger bottoms and beige slip-on shoes.

It is believed he is driving a copper-gold coloured Ford Fiesta, registration SY64 TVA.

Inspector Graeme Skene said concerns are growing for Mr Mackie’s welfare.

He said: “It is important that we make sure Dennis is safe and well as concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Dennis or his car or who knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3697 of Monday, 20 January, 2025.