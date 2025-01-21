Van catches fire on A96 near Kintore

A section of the A96 is to remain closed for several hours after a van caught fire.

The vehicle was travelling on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road when the incident happened shortly before 8am.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze, which took hold near the Broomhill roundabout.

Police have confirmed there were no reported injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews remain at the scene.

Reports of a vehicle fire were received by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 7.49am.

Two appliances from Kintore and Inverurie were dispatched to the scene.

Efforts to dampen down the flames are continuing, as firefighters deploy several hose reel jets.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays well into the afternoon.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “The A96 is closed at Broomhill roundabout near Kintore due to a van on fire, which was reported around 8am on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no reported injuries.

“The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route.”

Bus services halted due to A96 fire

Drivers are facing disruption to their morning commute today as the A96 grinds to a halt.

Stagecoach services to Blackburn have ceased for the time being due to the lengthy diversion route.

A statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads: “Due to the closure of the A96 near Kintore and the length of diversion required we will not be able to serve Blackburn until the road is re-opened. It is hoped the road will be open soon. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

School pupils preparing for their Nat 5 prelims are being reassured in the wake of the disruption.

Staff at Kemnay Academy have contacted parents and pupils to advise them of the road closure while reassuring pupils sitting their prelims not to ‘worry’ about being delayed.

Traffic Scotland is urging motorists to avoid the area.

A statement on their website reads: ” The A96 is closed in both directions at Broomhill roundabout, Kintore due to a vehicle fire.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time and should allow extra time for their journey.”

