Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I wouldn’t pay a tenner’: Three tiny plots of land go on sale for £1k in Kingswells

It's been suggested the strips of grass could be used for parking or hot dog stands.

By Ellie Milne
Plot of land for sale in Kingswells
One of the three plots of land for sale. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A trio of tiny plots of land in a residential area of Aberdeen will be sold at auction this week.

The small grassy areas in Kingswells have been listed by Future Property Auctions with an opening bid of £1,000.

Located at Wellside Circle, the lot has been described as a “land investment opportunity” which will appeal to a “shrewd investor”.

It has been suggested the buyer could develop the spots for parking or storage – if the necessary consent is given.

Outline showing land for sale
The outline shows one of the plots of land for sale. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The three plots of land are located on the same street but not directly next to each other and are next to people’s homes.

After the listing was featured on the popular TikTok page “Housing Horrors”, many people started sharing their ideas on how the areas could be transformed.

What would you do with this Kingswells land?

The account, run by singer and rapper Bushrod, has more than 113,000 followers and features weird and wonderful properties for sale across the UK.

The video about the Kingswells land, which was uploaded on Friday, now has more than 853,000 views.

Screenshot of Housing Horrors video on TikTok
Hundreds of people have shared their views in the comments of the TikTok video. Image: Housing Horrors/TikTok.

He told his viewers: “You couldn’t even pay me a tenner to buy that bit of land.

“I just can’t think of what on earth you could even put on it. I don’t think you would even get the planning permission to put anything on it.

“Maybe you could put a hot dog stand or an ice cream van but then the people who live here would not be happy with that.”

Hundreds of people have taken to the comments to share their ideas, from turning the plots into parking spaces or mini golf, to adding a vending machine or community garden.

A viewer commented: “You could get an Amazon, In Post and Evri locker on that. Make the £1,000 back easy in a year.”

Map showing where land for sale is located
The red areas on the map show the plots of land for sale. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Another said: “Charge everyone in the estate a factor fee for maintaining it.

“It’s probably worth the gamble at £1,000. Who knows what will happen with it.”

One person wrote: “Could build a bike shed on it for people

And another: “Easily fit a car on there, perfect for the house behind it.”

The online auction starts at 10am on Thursday, January 30.

