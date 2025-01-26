Highland League reaction: Fraserburgh boss hails players after Brora win as Turriff defeat Huntly in thriller

Manager Mark Cowie hailed his Fraserburgh players for reminding people what they’re capable of after defeating Breedon Highland League leaders Brora Rangers.

But Cattachs boss Steven Mackay was left rueing missed chances as they dropped vital points in the title race.

In a thrilling contest the Broch eventually prevailed 3-2 to make it five successive wins at Dudgeon Park, with their last defeat at the venue coming in December 2018.

The Buchan side have lost just once in their last 14 fixtures and that was against Rangers in Scottish Cup last weekend.

Cowie said: “After the week we had last week a lot of people probably thought our heads would still be in the clouds and that it would be a good opportunity to get at us.

“But we’ve shown what we’re capable of, although it frustrates me because we can get a result against Brora, but we’re sitting where we are in the table (eighth).

“We’re looking forward to the tail-end of the season, we’ve got a lot to play for.

“To come away and win at Brora, I can’t ask for more and we can still have a good season, it’s important we kick on from this.”

Mackay frustrated by missed chances and disallowed goal

With title rivals Brechin City not in action, Brora missed the chance to move four points clear at the summit. They remain a point ahead, but the Hedgemen have two games in hand.

Mackay was disappointed with the chances his charges passed up and also queried a goal they had disallowed.

With the score at 2-2 Connor Bunce danced his way to the left byline and his cutback went into the net off Jamie Beagrie, but referee David Alexander ruled the ball had gone out of out play before Bunce pulled it back.

Mackay said: “I’m frustrated we’ve passed up some very good opportunities at big moments in the game.

“If we’d taken them we might have been on the other side of the result.

“There’s the moment with Connor and he was adamant the ball hasn’t gone out.

“The linesman has to be 100% sure on that call. It’s a huge moment in the game and it turned out to be quite pivotal.

“Ultimately we didn’t do enough in terms of taking chances, when you’re trying to compete for the league and stay at the top of the table you have to take your chances.

“But there’s a long way to go, we’ve got 13 games left. I’m sure there will be more twists and turns, we’re not going to go down without a fight.”

Early opener

Both sides carried a threat throughout an action-packed 90 minutes and it was the Broch who made the breakthrough in the 13th minute courtesy of a swift counter-attack.

Bryan Hay found Sean Butcher, who laid the ball off to Aidan Sopel on the left, he nutmegged Mark Nicolson before picking out the run of Fraser Mackie with a through ball and the Aberdeen loanee clinically fired past goalkeeper Cammy Mackay.

After that the Cattachs, with the breeze at their backs, did most of the probing for the remainder of the first period.

They restored parity in the 16th minute when Craig MacKenzie’s inswinging corner from the right was headed home by the unmarked Nicolson at the back post.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour made two saves from MacKenzie and also thwarted Bunce and Shane Sutherland, but new signing Matthew Wright spurned Brora’s best opportunity to go in front shortly before half-time.

Sutherland crossed from the left flank for Wright at the back post and with the goal gaping he took a touch which allowed Joshua Hawkins the chance to clear.

Fraserburgh had the last chance of the first half when Logan Watt put Mackie through on goal, but Mackay made a good block.

In the 49th minute the visitors went ahead again. Mackay’s pass out put Nicolson in trouble and Sopel won the ball at the edge of the box and scored.

Cattachs rally

Brora responded well, MacKenzie dispossessed Watt and played in Wright, who fired inches wide, but on 55 minutes the hosts levelled things up again.

Sopel fouled MacKenzie on the left flank and the latter’s free-kick was met by Nicolson’s head, Barbour made a fine save at point-blank range, but Michael Finnis netted on the rebound.

Moments later referee Alexander ruled out another Brora ‘goal’ following Bunce’s mazy run, while at the other end Mackay tipped away Watt’s angled effort.

In the 65th minute MacKenzie’s attempt from the edge of the box hit the left post with Barbour beaten and the custodian repelled Wallace Duffy and Bunce soon after.

With eight minutes left Fraserburgh grabbed the winner. They broke from a Brora corner and sub Connor Wood put fellow sub Scott Barbour through on goal with Mackay making a great save and Finnis diverting Mackie’s follow-up effort wide.

But from the resultant corner Barbour’s inswinging delivery from the right came off Nicolson, with Hay and Beagrie also in close proximity at the back post, and although MacKenzie hooked the ball out of the goalmouth ref Alexander ruled it had crossed the line.

In stoppage time Brora sub Ali Sutherland was shown a straight red for pulling down Barbour as the pair chased a ball in behind.

Reflecting on incidents late on, Mackay said: “It did look quite deep into the goal so I’m not surprised the linesman gave the goal.

“I’m frustrated with the red card because Scott Barbour is the best in the business at pinning players, he’s pinned Ali Sutherland there’s nothing Ali can do.”

Huntly 3-5 Turriff United

Turriff United came from behind to record their first win at Christie Park since July 2018 with a 5-3 victory over Huntly.

Turra are now unbeaten in seven with boss Warren Cummings delighted with the character shown by his side to come from behind.

He said: “I was delighted with the second half as we were disappointing in the first half.

“In the second half we looked like a different team and brought physicality to the game and when you do that you get a foothold and you’re able to show a bit of quality.

“Reece McKeown is onto double figures and with players out and you need others to step up to the mark.

“The last two goals were two moments of quality firstly from our captain Callan Gray who took advantage of an error then a moment of brilliance from Ellis Clark who was fantastic.”

The deadlock was broken on 18 minutes when a mix-up between Calum Brodie and James Connelly allowed Turriff captain Callan Gray the opportunity to nip in behind and tap in.

Huntly drew level after 27 minutes when a through ball from Ryan Sewell picked out Angus Grant and he fired in from a tight angle for his 28th of the campaign.

Huntly took the lead on 35 minutes. Following a corner, Callum Murray returned the ball for Adam Morris whose delivery was headed home by Matthew Wallace for his second of the season.

Momentum was now in Huntly’s favour and Lewis Crosbie crossed for Ross Still to turn in his second in as many games from close range.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Turriff were awarded the chance to reduce the deficit before the break after Kai Watson tripped Murray Cormack in the box. Reece McKeown sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot for his tenth of the season.

United drew level ten minutes into the second half when McKeown got on the end of a Connor Grant cross to net with an effort in off the post.

Turriff took the lead just three minutes later when a Calum Brodie clearance went as far as Callan Gray and with the keeper out of position, Gray netted his second of the afternoon from nearly 40 yards.

Ellis Clark made it 5-3 with 19 minutes remaining by taking advantage of another defensive lapse before driving in from 30 yards.

It’s three home games without a win for Huntly.

Manager Colin Charlesworth said: “In the first half I thought we were really good and it could’ve been more.

“I thought the individual errors are what cost us as I don’t think Turriff had to work for any of their goals whereas we’ve scored three good goals and put some nice moves together.

“When you come up against teams like Turriff who are trying to catch you then you can hand them it on a platter.”

Buckie Thistle 1-2 Clachnacuddin

Clach recorded an excellent victory over champions Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park, cementing their place in the top four in the Highland League table.

Goals from Craig Lawrie and James Anderson won it for the visitors, with Darryl McHardy’s late strike a mere consolation for the Jags.

Clach boss Conor Gethins said: “We’re in good form and the most pleasing thing for me is how they’ve adapted to different positions. Jack Mackay and Fergus Adams are both central midfielders and are playing centre-half and left back.

“We (the management team) can only set them up a certain way and give them the fitness needed to compete at this level. Once they cross the white line it’s up to them and the credit goes to the players.

“I feel like we were due this one after being the better team in the two defeats to Buckie earlier in the season.”

Buckie made a good start with Andrew MacAskill denied from eight yards by a fine save from Joe Malin.

The Clach keeper then made another excellent stop from McHardy’s low shot from outside the penalty area.

Joe McCabe headed a decent chance over from a Jack MacIver corner on 29 minutes, but a minute later Clach caught the home side on the break to go in front.

Jacob Kerr threaded the ball through to Lawrie and he raced clear to slot calmly beyond the advancing Mark Ridgers.

Ten minutes after the break a mistake in the home defence allowed Troy Cooper to advance down the left and stand up a cross for Anderson to head back across Ridgers for Clach’s second.

The visiting goal had a miraculous escape just beyond the hour mark with Lyall Keir hitting the post from a tight angle and Sam Pugh’s follow up pushed brilliantly onto the crossbar by substitute keeper Daniel Rae, with MacAskill volleying the rebound over from four yards.

McHardy rifled low home from 16 yards in injury time, but it was too little, too late for the home side and Clach held on for the win.

Buckie manager Lewis Mackinnon: “A hugely disappointing and frustrating afternoon for us, we dominated the first half but have to put the ball in the net.

“We also need to create more clear-cut chances and be more clinical around the penalty box.

“We then make a mistake and leave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“It wasn’t a bad performance, we just lacked that bit of quality in the final third.”

Deveronvale 0-2 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee kept up their chase of Brechin City and Brora Rangers at the top of the Highland League table but they left it late to grab the points at Deveronvale with two goals in the last seven minutes.

The visitors missed a number of chances to lead in a first half they dominated and Deveronvale came far more into the game after the break and could have been in front before goals from Kane Winton and Magnus Watson saw the visitors leave with the points.

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “The win was no more than we deserved with the chances we created, especially in the first half, but sometimes if you don’t take them you can get punished and that was the worry.

“We had to rely on Daniel Hoban making a couple of great saves when Garry Wood has gone through then young Ramsay Davidson made a great block with the follow up attempt and that gave us the platform to go again.

“The players kept going and got the goals and over the piece we probably created enough chances to win two or three games.

“We have to keep going but we need to rely on other teams dropping points so we have to do our side of the business and see what happens.”

Vale player manager Wood said: “In the first half Dee had the better chances but we had two great chances in the second half and we were disappointed not to take them.

“It is fine margins at this level and they knew they had been in a tough game by the way they were celebrating.

“We just have to move on and look to take the three points next week.”

There was only seven minutes left on the clock when the deadlock was broken as Kane Winton found space in the box to head beyond man of the match Sean McIntosh following a corner.

Vale’s Keane Matheson saw red four minutes later after picking up a second yellow card.

Magnus Watson sealed the victory when his fellow substitute Andy Hunter created the opening for him to score from the edge of the box as the game entered injury time.

Wick Academy 4-0 Rothes

Wick Academy eased to a 4-0 home victory against Rothes at Harmsworth Park.

The Speysiders, who missed a first-half penalty, have now lost five league games on the spin.

pulled themselves well clear of the Speysiders in the dreaded relegation zone with a comfortable victory though had Rothes striker Ross Logan converted a 32nd minute spot-kick it might have been a different story.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “It was a scrappy game between two teams really low on confidence.

“With the wind and a fiery pitch it was never going to be a classic, but we took our chances when they arrived and that made us quite comfortable winners in the end.”

In the 20th minute there was confusion in the visitors’ ranks when Rothes keeper Sean McCarthy dropped a swirling corner kick but the ball was eventually hacked to safety.

Academy opened the scoring on the half hour mark when George Ewing spotted McCarthy off his line and sent a wind-assisted lob over the stranded keeper.

Two minutes later Rothes were awarded a penalty kick when Jake Thomson was upended in the box, Ross Logan took the spot-kick but his poorly struck effort was easily saved by Lewis Gallacher.

Two minutes before the break it was almost 2-0 when Ewing hit the base of the post with a 15-yard drive and with the goal gaping Gordy McNab had a fresh-air shot at the rebound.

Wick made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when the unmarked Jack Henry headed home.

Ten minutes later it was all over when McCarthy again misjudged a ball into the box and Marc Macgregor had the simplest of tasks to nod it over the head of the stranded Rothes keeper and into the empty net.

Deep into added-time substitute Euan Kennedy tapped in a fourth from close-range.

Rothes boss Ronnie Sharp said: “We missed the penalty and straight after passed up another glorious chance. We had other chances in the game but we didn’t take any of them.

“We need to get in front in games but it’s just been a case of mistake after mistake. A lot of that has come from our front players not being clinical enough and us giving away possession cheaply.”

Lossiemouth 2-0 Keith

Lossiemouth completed the league double over Keith on Saturday, making it back to back home wins in the space of a week, and two clean sheets into the bargain.

Following a goal-less first half, second half strikes from Shaun Cameron and Matthew Nicol earned the Coasters another valuable three points in their bid to move up the league.

Lossie manager Steve Porter said: “Getting two wins at home and two clean sheets is excellent.

“We needed a bit of momentum from last week, and we got it, though it maybe wasn’t our best performance.

“I thought Keith were really good and worked hard, but we stuck at it and got our rewards in the end.

“The team performance was good, but I felt Shaun Cameron was excellent.

“He worked his socks off and got his goal, making it two in a row for him.

“We didn’t start the second half very well, but the boys then got a bit of momentum, and began to see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

Keith held the upper hand for most of the first half, but couldn’t find a way past veteran goalie Stuart Knight, who pulled off several fine saves, notably denying Brody Alberts and Cammy Wilson.

As the half wore on the hosts came more into it and a looping Lewis McAndrew header was cleared off the line, and Keith custodian Craig Reid was at full stretch to deny Connor Macaulay.

The Maroons held the upper hand for the opening 15 minutes of the second half, but Lossie opened the scoring in practically their first venture into the opposition penalty area, Cameron pouncing to slam a low drive through Reid from 12 yards in the 58th minute.

Keith’s lack of firepower was evident, and Matthew Nicol sewed up the points with two minutes remaining, firing home a 15 yarder which Reid seemed to fumble.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “It was very disappointing.

“We probably dominated the first 30 minutes, but the old adage if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net it comes back to bite you.

“Over the piece we must have had at least double figure chances, but couldn’t score.

“I can’t knock the players’ workrate, but ultimately this is becoming a bit of a bogey ground for us.”

Forres Mechanics 0-1 Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson was pleased they managed to edge out Forres Mechanics having questioned the mentality of his side.

The Railwaymen prevailed 1-0 at Mosset Park to return to winning ways after four draws and a defeat in their five previous outings.

Aidan Wilson’s penalty after an hour was the difference between the teams. Referee Lewis Brown blew to award the spot-kick for a foul by Jack Grant on Lloyd Robertson before the ball fell for Daniel Agnew, who found the net after the whistle had gone.

The Can-Cans finished the contest with 10 men as Ryan McRitchie, who had earlier been booked for dissent, received a second yellow card for an off the ball push.

Work-rate pleases boss

Donaldson said: “It was good to keep a clean sheet and win in the manner we did because I’ve been questioning the mentality to go and win games and do the defensive side of the game.

“It’s not just about the defenders, it’s about the whole team and they all worked really hard.

“In the first half we created some chances that I felt we could have scored.

“Once we got the goal in the second half we sat back in our shape and Forres put us under pressure in the closing stages. Overall I felt we just about deserved to win the game.”

Forres manager Steven MacDonald aid: “Although it was debated at the time, I think it was a penalty and I think there was contact.

“We battled hard and put a lot into the game but couldn’t quite get a share of the spoils.

“The first goal was always going to be crucial and Inverurie got it, but we stuck at it and gave it a right go, but we couldn’t score.

“We posed a threat with balls into the box and nothing quite dropped for us.”

Meanwhile, Formartine United against Nairn County at North Lodge Park was postponed due to a power cut in the Pitmedden area.

Strathspey Thistle versus Brechin City at Seafield Park was also postponed due to snow.