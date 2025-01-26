‘She is stronger than all of us’: Peterhead family heartbroken as five-year-old daughter is diagnosed with cancer

A Peterhead family have spoken of how a school accident turned into the unthinkable as their five-year-old daughter battles leukaemia.

Jaylyn Pringle, who lives with Down Syndrome, was diagnosed with cancer just two weeks ago after suffering a sore knee.

The youngster had an accident at school four months ago, which ultimately left her unable to walk.

After consulting with numerous doctors, physiotherapists and a rheumatologist, Jaylyn underwent several X-rays and an MRI.

On Christmas Eve, she was placed on a two-week course of IV antibiotics to treat what doctors, at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, presumed was an infection.

However, as Jaylyn’s condition deteriorated, doctors ran a series of blood tests, confirming the devastating cancer diagnosis to her heartbroken parents Kevin and Vicky Pringle.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Vicky said cancer was the last thing on their mind.

‘It was just so unreal’

She said: “I was distraught. I couldn’t believe that it had gone from what we thought was an injury at school to testing her for cancer. I couldn’t get my head around it. It was just so unreal.

“The whole family, she has got six siblings and it was just heart-wrenching. It still is.”

The following day, Jaylyn started cancer treatment – however, Vicky admits she still had reservations.

She added: “The amount of doctors and information that was bombarded at me, it was unreal and very scary.

“About a week and a half in, I started questioning the doctors saying,” Are these results right because all she presented with was a sore knee?

“She was absolutely fine in herself. It wasn’t until the last few days, around the time we got the results, that she kept getting a temperature and they couldn’t keep it down until she got on the right treatment for leukaemia.”

Every two weeks, Jaylyn is put to sleep and taken to the theatre where doctors inject chemotherapy into her spine.

The cancer is currently in her bone marrow which has affected her whole body.

With Jaylyn having Down Syndrome, the family says her treatment plan has been under “careful” consideration.

The 42-year-old explained: “They have had to be very careful as to which chemotherapy they have chosen for her, but they believe they have put her on the best one for a child with Down Syndrome.”

Peterhead mother pushed for additional tests

Vicky admits obtaining the correct diagnosis was only possible due to her sheer determination.

The five-year-old youngster was originally due to receive steroid injections to treat what doctors believe could be arthritis.

However, Jaylyn’s concerned mother pushed for further tests, something her son is grateful for.

She explained: “If I hadn’t pushed for that ultrasound if I had just taken that rheumatologist’s word for it…she could have had leukaemia all that time and it’s just been missed because we went ahead and done arthritis injections.

“One of my sons was with me when I questioned the lady and he’s so grateful that I did.”

Despite being stuck in the hospital for over a month and starting to lose her hair, the Peterhead mother-of-six says Jaylyn is ‘happy’ and staying strong for all the family.

Praising Jaylyn, she said: “She is well, really well. She is way stronger than all of us. She’s had her moments where she is tired and has low energy – that I have seen more of in the past three days.

“She is still happy, bless her. When you get the results, you don’t realise how well they are going to cope with it.”

Peterhead community rally around the Pringle family

As the family comes to terms with their daughter’s diagnosis and current reality, Jaylyn’s grandmother Veronica Pringle launched a crowdfunder.

Setting a £750 target, she hoped to raise funds to support the family and Jaylyn’s six siblings, Danny, 24, Bobby, 23, Billy, 18, Rihanna, 17, Alfie, 15 and Ldenna, 13.

The community has rallied behind them, smashing the target and raising more than £1,200 in donations.

Vicky says they are overwhelmed by the support for her best friend Dee, her parents Veronica and Michael Pringle and friends old and new.

The money will be used to support their time in the hospital and treat the family to a little break, including Jaylyn’s favourite place; the park.

“I am so, so grateful to everyone, I didn’t expect that at all”, she said.